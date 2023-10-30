Wunnumin Lake First Nation Energized by Wataynikaneyap Power

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wataynikaneyap Power is pleased to announce the energization of Wunnumin Lake First Nation. The northern Ontario community was energized on May 25, 2023, and connected to the provincial power grid on September 21, 2023.



“This is a great achievement that will be felt in the community for generations to come,” Wunnumin Lake Chief Sam Mamakwa remarks. “Now that our load capacity is no longer restricted from diesel generators, Wunnumin Lake has been able to connect our new John George Martin Memorial School, which has space for students from junior kindergarten to Grade 10. We have upgraded our teachers’ accommodations and built a new subdivision of 25+ housing units which are just waiting for final assessment procedures.”

Wataynikaneyap Power is majority-owned by an equal partnership of 24 First Nations, in partnership with Fortis Inc. and other private investors, to build and operate the ‘line that brings light’, a $1.9 billion dollar infrastructure project. The 1,800 km Wataynikaneyap Power Transmission Line will ultimately connect 17 remote First Nations to the Ontario power grid, removing their reliance on diesel-generated electricity. Many of these generators are at capacity and not able to connect to new infrastructure.

Wunnumin Lake is the seventh First Nation energized by the provincial power grid through the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system. Nine further First Nations are planned to be energized in 2023-2024.1

Margaret Kenequanash, CEO of Wataynikaneyap Power, remarks, “This celebration is extra special to me. Thank you to Wunnumin Lake First Nation leaders and Elders, particularly Elder Rod Winnepetonga, for their constant advocacy and strong support. This project wouldn’t exist without the guidance and persistence from Wunnumin Lake First Nation. Congratulations to Wunnumin Lake First Nation on this long overdue and needed achievement!”

Wunnumin Lake First Nation is located about 575 km north of Thunder Bay, Ontario and is accessible by ice roads in the winter season and plane year-round. The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system connects the Wunnumin Lake community distribution system to the Ontario grid through a total of 604 km of line and five substations, originating from its Dinorwic Substation. Wunnumin Lake will be served by Hydro One Remotes Communities Inc. (HORCI) for the local distribution of electricity.

On October 30, Wunnumin Lake invited Wataynikaneyap Power, Opiikapawiin Services, government, and other stakeholders to celebrate this momentous occasion in the community.

“Miigwech to our partners and contractors who brought the First Nations’ vision to fruition. We can accomplish great things when we work together,” Eliezar Mckay, First Nation LP Board Chair, remarks.

Frank Mckay, Board Chair for the Wataynikaneyap Power General Partnership (WPGP), states, “We listened to what our People directed us to do – bring clean, reliable power to the north, with infrastructure majority-owned by the First Nations. Congratulations Wunnumin Lake, thank you to the leadership and community for your ongoing support and guidance!”

"It's heartening to see that the connection to the main electricity grid in Ontario is already bringing benefits to the people of Wunnumin Lake," said David Hutchens, President and CEO, Fortis Inc. "On behalf of the Fortis team, I'd like to congratulate Chief Sam Mamakwa on this special occasion."

“Wataynikaneyap Power is the largest grid First Nations grid connection project in Canada. Today’s celebration marks an end to Wunnumin Lake First Nation’s reliance on diesel-generated electricity. It will provide the community with clean and reliable electricity to power homes, schools, water treatment plants and critical infrastructure. By connecting First Nations to Ontario’s provincial power grid, this Indigenous-led project will bring reliable electricity to community members, while fighting climate change and creating jobs. Congratulations to Margaret Kenequanash and the many Indigenous leaders driving this important work forward,” states the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor).

The Honourable Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, remarks, “Congratulations to Wunnumin Lake First Nation and Wataynikaneyap Power on this historic achievement – bringing reliable, clean and affordable electricity to the community. Our government is proud to support this First Nation-led project that is connecting remote communities to Ontario’s grid, lighting the way for new community development opportunities, including connecting your new school to the grid and ensuring a better quality of life for all.”

About Wataynikaneyap Power

Wataynikaneyap Power is a licensed transmission company majority-owned by a partnership of 24 First Nations in partnership with Fortis Inc. and other private investors, regulated by the Ontario Energy Board. FortisOntario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Inc., acts as the project manager through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wataynikaneyap Power PM Inc. The 24 First Nations also established Opiikapawiin Services to lead the community engagement and participation for Wataynikaneyap Power LP. To connect remote communities to the electrical grid, Wataynikaneyap Power will develop, manage construction, and operate approximately 1,800 kilometres of transmission lines in northwestern Ontario. For further information, please visit: www.wataypower.ca.

About First Nation Limited Partnership

First Nation Limited Partnership (FNLP) is a partnership of 24 First Nations in Northwestern Ontario working together to connect 17 remote communities currently powered by diesel generation stations. FNLP was established in 2015 to be the ownership and control of the participating First Nations’ interest in Wataynikaneyap Power LP. The 51% interest in Wataynikaneyap Power LP is equally owned by each of the 24 First Nation communities and FNLP will maintain their ability to increase their ownership to 100% over time.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2022 revenue of $11 billion and total assets of $64 billion as of June 30, 2023. The Corporation's 9,200 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries. Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

About Opiikapawiin Services

Opiikapawiin Services LP (OSLP) was established by a partnership of 24 First Nations in Northwestern Ontario. OSLP is primarily responsible for administering projects and programs for Wataynikaneyap Power PM through a service agreement, relating to community engagement, community readiness, education & training, business readiness, stakeholder engagement, communications, and capacity building. OSLP also supports the First Nation Partnership in the management of its investment in Wataynikaneyap Power. For additional information, please visit: www.oslp.ca

1 Wataynikaneyap will continue to work with McDowell Lake First Nation, the 17th community, with the goal of becoming grid connected in the future.