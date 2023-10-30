Dermal Fillers Market Size & Share to Hits USD 13.0 Bn by 2031 Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dermal fillers market was valued at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2021 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Dermal fillers are used by facial plastic and reconstructive surgeons to reduce the signs of aging. Dermal fillers are effective in the restoration of the volume and fullness of the face. The dermal fillers industry is witnessing significant growth due to advances in standard guidelines for the usage of face and lip fillers in the U.S. and the U.K. The CPSA's Standards of Practice in the U.K., for instance, outline clinical and practice requirements for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including those involving face fillers.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26816

Social media is significantly influencing the growth of esthetic medicines in developed as well as developing countries. A large proportion of individuals is willing to undergo a cosmetic procedure due to reinforcements by social media platforms. Additionally, social media is increasingly used as a powerful method to advertise for cosmetic treatments. Soft tissue injection has become one of the common corrective interventions in facial lipoatrophy (that is, treatment of facial rejuvenation with fat restoration). The trend is likely to offer lucrative business opportunities to companies in the next few years. Demand for dermal filler procedures in hospital settings is expected to increase significantly in the near future. Based on end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the major share in 2021. This trend is anticipated to continue over the next few years.

Key Findings of Study

High Preference for Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers

In terms of material found that the hyaluronic acid segment held the leading market share in 2021. The segment is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Considerable preference for hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal fillers in facial rejuvenation procedures is anticipated to bolster the segment. HA-based dermal filler is an effective and safe, a non‐permanent injectable device/implant used to fill fine lines and wrinkles and add curves and contours in the face. Introduction of advanced HA gels that are suitable for the treatment of dynamic wrinkles is expected to propel the segment growth over the next few years.

Rise in Utilization of Biodegradable Dermal Fillers for Facial Rejuvenation,

Soft tissue biodegradable fillers are widely preferred by consumers seeking affordable and safe facial rejuvenation procedures. Biodegradable dermal fillers considered safer in terms of common side effects than non-biodegradable ones. Based on product, the biodegradable segment constituted the leading market share in 2021.

Key Growth Drivers of Dermal Fillers Market

Increase in demand for minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures is a key driver of the market. Continuous advancements in soft tissue augmentation techniques and growth in number of clinical trials focusing on safety of injectable implants are broadening market outlook.



Private equity firms are investing in plastic surgery service providers who are offering non-surgical esthetic medical services of medical spas. This is accelerating the access to non-surgical cosmetic procedures for consumers. Growth in private equity investment is anticipated to fuel the dermal fillers market. Leading plastic surgery practice providers/centers in developed countries are also engaging in acquisition of cosmetic surgery centers and medspas to augment market share.



Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=26816

Regional Landscape

North America accounted for the leading market share in 2021. Together with Europe, the region constituted more than 40.3% share of the global dermal fillers market in 2021. Research & development activities in hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers have rapidly advanced in the past few years in both these regions. Increase in number of licensed health care providers offering non-surgical esthetic treatments in the U.S. is positively influencing the demand dynamics of the market in North America. A number of approved uses of dermal fillers by the U.S. FDA is expected to help broaden the canvas for investments by market players.

Asia Pacific is projected to be a lucrative market for dermal fillers during the forecast period. Increase in revenue for companies in the region can be ascribed to significant demand for anti-aging procedures, especially in India and China.

Competition Landscape

Leading players are focusing on new product development to increase their market share. Prominent companies are investing in mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations in order to consolidate their market position.

Key players operating in the dermal fillers market are

AbbVie Inc.

Sinclair Pharma

Merz Pharma

Galderma

BioPlus Co. Ltd.

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Korman

TEOXANE LAboratories

Segmentation

The global dermal fillers market is segmented based on

Product

Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable

Material

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen

Poly-L-lactic acid

PMMA

Fat

Others



Application

Facial Line Correction

Lip Enhancement

Scar Treatment

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Dermal Fillers Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=26816<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com