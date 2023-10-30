Medallion Bank Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).



2023 Third Quarter Highlights

Quarterly net income of $17.2 million, compared to $18.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income of $48.7 million with a net interest margin of 8.7%, compared to $43.0 million and 9.3% in the prior year quarter.

Total provision for credit losses was $14.0 million, compared to $8.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Annualized net charge-offs were 2.0% of average loans outstanding, compared to 1.3% in the prior year quarter.

Annualized ROA and ROE were 3.06% and 20.46%, respectively, compared to 3.92% and 25.31% for the prior year period.

The total loan portfolio grew 19.3% from September 30, 2022 to $2.102 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Total assets were $2.258 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.08% at September 30, 2023.



Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “Measured loan portfolio growth contributed to strong quarterly earnings of $17 million. The restrictive underwriting requirements we introduced over the last two quarters had the effect of moderating third quarter loan volumes in both recreation and home improvement lending. Compared to the prior year quarter, the provision for credit losses increased as consumer loan losses continued trending to more normal levels. Our ability to access brokered deposits, which has always been our primary source of deposits, remains unhindered. We believe we are positioned prudently for both the immediate and long-term future.”

Recreation Lending Segment

The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 14.8% to $1.346 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.173 billion at September 30, 2022.

Net interest income was $36.5 million, compared to $32.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Recreation loans were 64.1% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2023, compared to 66.6% at September 30, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs were 2.7% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 1.8% in the prior year quarter.

The provision for recreation credit losses was $11.9 million, compared to a $7.2 million provision for loan losses in the prior year quarter.



Home Improvement Lending Segment

The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 30.5% to $750.5 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $575.3 million at September 30, 2022.

Net interest income was $11.9 million, compared to $10.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Home improvement loans were 35.7% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2023, compared to 32.7% at September 30, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs were 1.6% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 0.9% in the prior year quarter.

The provision for home improvement credit losses was $3.9 million, compared to a $2.0 million provision for loan losses in the prior year quarter.



Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On October 26, 2023, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on January 2, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

MEDALLION BANK

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total interest income $ 62,193 $ 49,249 $ 173,414 $ 135,499 Total interest expense 13,446 6,240 33,384 15,307 Net interest income 48,747 43,009 140,030 120,192 Provision for credit losses 14,024 8,171 26,740 16,301 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 34,723 34,838 113,290 103,891 Other income (loss) Write-downs of loan collateral in process of foreclosure and other assets (30 ) (94 ) (303 ) (533 ) Other non-interest income 998 409 1,566 957 Total other income (loss) 968 315 1,263 424 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 5,024 3,686 14,004 10,656 Loan servicing 3,007 2,816 8,723 8,272 Collection costs 1,509 1,462 4,473 3,940 Regulatory fees 1,021 610 2,484 1,621 Professional fees 450 503 1,612 1,308 Occupancy and equipment 211 214 625 584 Other 1,091 946 3,455 3,092 Total non-interest expense 12,313 10,237 35,376 29,473 Income before income taxes 23,378 24,916 79,177 74,842 Provision for income taxes 6,222 6,644 21,268 19,927 Net income $ 17,156 18,272 $ 57,909 54,915





