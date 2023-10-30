QIAGEN exceeds outlook for Q3 2023 with 5% CER sales growth in non-COVID products and adjusted EPS of $0.50 CER

Venlo, the Netherlands, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023.

Net sales results of $470 million at constant exchange rates (CER) for Q3 2023 were above the outlook for at least $465 million CER, driven by 5% CER growth in the non-COVID-19 portfolio. Overall sales results for Q3 2023 declined 5% (-6% CER) to $476 million from Q3 2022, a period marked by significant COVID-19 sales contributions. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.50, and results of $0.50 CER were above the outlook for at least $0.48 CER.

QIAGEN has reaffirmed its full-year 2023 outlook for net sales of at least $1.97 billion, driven by ongoing solid consumables demand that accounted for 88% of total sales in the first nine months of the year, while larger-scale instrument sales remain challenging. QIAGEN also continues to closely monitor fast‑changing geopolitical and macro trends around the world. Adjusted diluted EPS are reaffirmed to be at least $2.07 CER.

“We delivered another quarter of solid results that exceeded our outlook, driven by our strategic focus on our Pillars of Growth and the benefits of balance in serving over 500,000 Life Sciences and Molecular Diagnostics customers, along with our broad geographic presence,” said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN.

“This resilient performance was important as we work through the final quarters of COVID-19 testing headwinds from 2022, and also address an increasingly challenging macro environment. Against this backdrop, our teams executed on goals to generate sales gains across many portfolio areas and key regions. We are well-positioned to finish this year in a stronger position, committed to delivering solid sales growth and improved earnings in the fourth quarter of 2023 as we prepare for more growth and expansion in 2024 and the years ahead.”

Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer of QIAGEN, said: “QIAGEN is investing into the business, particularly in R&D that accounted for 10% of sales, while maintaining industry-leading margins and a high level of profitability that helped us to exceed our outlook for adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2023. These results again demonstrate our capacity to support our growth prospects while ensuring effective cost management. As we review options to deploy capital, we are committed to creating greater value by enhancing our business portfolio and increasing returns.”

Please find a PDF of the full press release incl. tables here.

Investor presentation an conference call

A conference call is planned for Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 14:00 Frankfurt Time / 13:00 London Time / 9:00 New York Time. A live audio webcast will be made available in the investor relations section of the QIAGEN website, and a recording will also be made available after the event. A presentation is planned to be available before the conference call at https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Use of adjusted results

QIAGEN reports adjusted results, as well as results on a constant exchange rate (CER) basis, and other non-U.S. GAAP figures (generally accepted accounting principles), to provide additional insight into its performance. These results include adjusted net sales, adjusted gross income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income before taxes, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted income taxes, adjusted tax rate, and free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated by deducting capital expenditures for Property, Plant & Equipment from cash flow from operating activities. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that QIAGEN believes should be considered in addition to reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered as a substitute. QIAGEN believes certain items should be excluded from adjusted results when they are outside of ongoing core operations, vary significantly from period to period, or affect the comparability of results with competitors and its own prior periods. Furthermore, QIAGEN uses non-GAAP and constant currency financial measures internally in planning, forecasting and reporting, as well as to measure and compensate employees. QIAGEN also uses adjusted results when comparing current performance to historical operating results, which have consistently been presented on an adjusted basis.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of September 30, 2023, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at https://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement



Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Financial