The Providence Group Built the First Ever St. Jude Dream Home in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Providence Group, one of Atlanta’s most respected homebuilders, is honored to have been selected by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to participate in the first ever St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Atlanta, GA. The Providence Group is also excited to announce the completion of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway home in the Millcroft community in Buford, GA. The Providence Group is one of Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s (NYSE: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”) subsidiary homebuilder brands. Green Brick is one of Fortune Magazine’s fastest growing companies in 2022 and its fastest growing public homebuilder.



The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway program was created in 1991 by Dr. Donald Mack. Today, the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital nationwide, having given away over 590 homes and raised more than $550 million for St. Jude since its inception.

For this project, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was able to raise $1.5 million through the sale of entry tickets. The contribution will go directly towards the mission of advancing cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. The Providence Group provided at its own expense all operational and ancillary marketing costs, as well as the profits from the project. Green Brick Partners also donated the lot on which this St. Jude Dream Home was built. One-hundred percent of the labor and materials required for the construction of this home were donated by local trade partners.

Giving back and supporting the communities and neighborhoods we call home is at the very core of what The Providence Group does. The Providence Group has spent the past 20+ years successfully building elevated communities and neighborhoods throughout Atlanta, and it is proud to continue to give back to the community and pay it forward.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

About The Providence Group

The Providence Group is one of Atlanta’s most respected names in homebuilding, known for well-crafted new homes with a personal touch. Built on a hometown legacy, The Providence Group takes pride in creating places where people can enjoy a life that’s elevated to the heights of luxury and quality with thoughtfully designed communities and intelligently crafted homes, built to standards that are elevated above and beyond the norm. The Providence Group provides the personal guidance throughout the buying process to create a home that’s truly unique. And enduring, low-maintenance craftsmanship ensures homebuyers can enjoy it all for years to come. For more information about The Providence Group, please visit theprovidencegroup.com.

