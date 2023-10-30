ProKidney Announces Four Abstracts Selected for Presentation at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2023

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney”), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that the Company will present four posters discussing investigations into the mechanism of action and clinical outcomes observed with REACT® (rilparencel) at the upcoming American Society of Nephrology’s (ASN) Kidney Week being held on November 2-5, 2023, in Philadelphia, PA.



The titles for the accepted abstracts are provided below and accessible online at: https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2023/program-search-abstract.aspx.

ASN Kidney Week attendees are also invited to visit the ProKidney booth (#938) during exhibit hours for additional information on REACT®.

Poster Presentations

Renal autologous cell therapy (REACT) to delay dialysis in advanced CKD

Session Title: Diabetic Kidney Disease: Clinical - I

Session Date & Time: November 2, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM EDT

Poster Board #: TH-PO169

Selected Renal Cells Express a Podocyte-Parietal Epithelial Cell Transcriptome

Session Title: Glomerular Diseases: Podocyte Biology - I

Session Date, Time: November 2, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM EDT

Poster Board #: TH-PO739

Selected Renal Cells Exhibit Renal Tubule Formation Associated with Transforming Growth Factor B2 Expression

Session Title: Pediatric Nephrology - II

Session Date, Time: November 3, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM EDT

Poster Board #: FR-PO637

Selected Renal Cells Improve Renal Function in a Canine Model of Chronic Kidney Disease

Session Title: Development, Organoids, Vascularized Kidneys, Nephrons, and More

Session Date, Time: November 4, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM EDT

Poster Board #: SA-PO354

Publication Only

Osteopontin-Associated Reparative Effects of Selected Renal Cells

Abstract: PUB085

Selected Renal Cells Express Cell Adhesion Markers and Form Renal Tubules

Abstract: PUB086

Following the event, a copy of the poster presentations will be available on the Company’s website at https://investors.prokidney.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

Additional information on ASN Kidney Week 2023 can be accessed online at https://www.asnonline.org/education/kidneyweek/.

About ProKidney

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of CKD through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, REACT® (Renal Autologous Cell Therapy), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated to potentially preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. REACT has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, as well as FDA and EMA guidance, supporting its ongoing Phase 3 clinical program that launched in January 2022. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. ProKidney’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to financial results and expected cash runway, future performance, development and commercialization of products, if approved, the potential benefits and impact of the Company’s products, if approved, potential regulatory approvals, the size and potential growth of current or future markets for the Company’s products, if approved, the advancement of the Company’s development programs into and through the clinic and the expected timing for reporting data, the making of regulatory filings or achieving other milestones related to related to the Company’s product candidates, and the advancement and funding of the Company’s developmental programs generally. Most of these factors are outside of the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq; the inability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations or identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive biotechnology industry; the inability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the inability of the Company to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; the inability of the Company to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the inability of Company to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the biologics market and in the area of treatment of kidney diseases; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products, if approved, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; the Company’s intellectual property rights; uncertainties inherent in cell therapy research and development, including the actual time it takes to initiate and complete clinical studies and the timing and content of decisions made by regulatory authorities; the fact that interim results from our clinical programs may not be indicative of future results; the impact of COVID-19 or geo-political conflict such as the war in Ukraine on the Company’s business; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

Corporate:

Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH

SVP, Investor Relations

glenn.schulman@prokidney.com

Investors:

Burns McClellan

Lee Roth / Julia Weilman

lroth@burnsmc.com / jweilman@burnsmc.com

Media:

Burns McClellan

Selina Husain / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

shusain@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com