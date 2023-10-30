Sysco Forklift Operator Receives Top Honors at the 2023 IFDA National Championship

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that Antonio “Tony” Garcia, Forklift Operator from Sysco West Coast Florida, was recognized for his exceptional performance at the 2023 International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) National Championship in Orlando, Florida. Tony placed third in the forklift category in the national warehouse competition.



The event, which celebrates safety and skill, draws in drivers and warehouse professionals from all over the country, where contestants compete in different categories ranging from written examinations to obstacle courses and pre-trip inspections. This year marks the first time the event included a new warehouse competition. The warehouse competition allows the industry’s most elite pallet jack and forklift operators to showcase their safety skills and excellence.

“We are extremely proud of Tony and all of our drivers and warehouse colleagues that participated in the IFDA National Championship this year,” said Daniel Purefoy, Sysco’s Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer. “Our frontline colleagues value a commitment to safety and excellence, and they live those values every day. We are proud to celebrate this incredible achievement.”

The IFDA National Championship not only showcases the skills necessary to be a truck driver and warehouse professional, but it also provides a chance for families and industry colleagues to show their appreciation for these industrial athletes. For the children, the annual kids essay contest gives them the opportunity to share why they are proud of their parents.

After judging many outstanding essays that demonstrated exceptional writing skills,

Marco Escribano (parent Luis Escribano, Sysco Kansas City) won first place in the 14 to 17 age range,

Marissa Hernandez (parent Robert Hernandez, Sysco Houston) won second place in the 14 to 17 range,

Maryah Carter (parent Jerry Carter Jr., SYGMA Florida) won third place in the 11 to 13 age range, and

Luis Escribano (parent Luis Escribano, Sysco Kansas City) won third place in the eight to 10 age range.

These young minds showcased remarkable creativity in sharing why they are proud of their driver and operator parents’ commitments to the distribution of everyday goods and services.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 72,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.