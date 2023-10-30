Steven J. Pully Appointed to Enzo Biochem’s Board of Directors

FARMINGDALE, NY, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or “the Company”), a leading life sciences company, announced today that Steven J. Pully has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors effective October 26, 2023. Mr. Pully will assume the role of Chairperson of the Board, and Chair of the Audit Committee as well.

“In 2023, Enzo completed the divestiture of Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc. and focused its strategy on growing the life sciences division,” said Kara Cannon, Enzo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Steve brings a unique portfolio of legal, corporate governance, and financial skills to our Board of Directors, and his experience will facilitate his work with the board members and management to implement our focused growth and operational strategy. He is highly-respected and experienced in working with companies and investors across many different industries and in a number of different roles. He has served on boards of many public and private companies and as a corporate officer. He will play a central role in our continued success and the future growth at Enzo.”

Mr. Pully is currently a partner of Speyside Partners, an investment banking firm that he co-founded in May 2017. He also serves on the boards or in executive positions for various companies, including publicly-traded RumbleOn, Inc., where he serves as the Executive Chairman. Mr. Pully’s board service has spanned multiple industries, including airlines, amusement parks, energy and power, manufacturing, power sports, retail, restaurants, and technology. His board service has included multiple positions as chairman or lead director of the board, and also multiple chairmanships of audit, compensation, nominating and governance, and special committees. Previously, Mr. Pully served as General Counsel and as a Partner of the investment firm, Carlson Capital, L.P. from 2008 to 2014, as Managing Director in the investment banking division of Bank of America and as a Senior Managing Director in the investment banking department of Bear Stearns & Company. Mr. Pully is also an attorney and CPA, he is a Chartered Financial Analyst, and he also holds various FINRA licenses.

“I am very pleased to be joining the Enzo Board of Directors at a time that presents so many important opportunities for the Company to continue to show innovation and leadership as it continues to develop and grow its Life Sciences division,” said Mr. Pully. “I look forward to working closely with the members of the board and the Enzo leadership team to maximize the full range of business opportunities the Company is targeting in the years ahead.”

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, contributes to advancing healthcare with its comprehensive portfolio of technical platforms and reagent sets supporting a diverse range of biomedical research and translational science needs. A leader in innovation and product development for over 45 years, scientists have trusted Enzo Biochem to manufacture and supply a comprehensive portfolio of thousands of high-quality products, including antibodies, genomic probes, assays, biochemicals, and proteins. The company’s proprietary products and technologies play central roles in all translational research and drug development areas, including cell biology, genomics, assays, immunohistochemistry, and small molecule chemistry. Enzo Biochem, Inc.’s Life Science division supports the work of research centers and industry partners, shaping the future of healthcare worldwide. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across many vital enabling technologies. For more information, please visit Enzo.com or follow Enzo Biochem on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2023. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

