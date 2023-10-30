Sientra Reports Preliminary Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update on Outlook

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a surgical aesthetics company delivering the safest and most innovative solutions for the best outcomes, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Total unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2023 is expected to be in the range of $19.2 million to $19.7 million, compared to total revenue of $22.6 million in the prior year period. Third quarter results were adversely affected by overall softness in the market as well as more pronounced seasonal headwinds that led to a reduced number of augmentation and reconstruction cases during the third quarter, particularly in July and August.

As a result of the preliminary third quarter financial performance and based on the Company’s expectations that a volatile operating environment will continue in the fourth quarter due to the macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, the Company is withdrawing its fiscal year 2023 guidance.

Unaudited net cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023, are expected to be in the range of $14.7 to $15.2 million, compared to $26.1 million on December 31, 2022, and $18.6 million on June 30, 2023.

Sientra and its advisors continue to find ways to improve the Company’s balance sheet and, together with its financial partners, are exploring strategic alternatives to provide the strongest path forward for continued success. Throughout this process, it remains business as usual and Sientra will continue to deliver for its customers, patients, employees, and partners seamlessly.

"We remain focused on delivering the safest and most innovative solutions for the best aesthetic outcomes,” said Ron Menezes, President and CEO of Sientra. “While we continue to see softness in the augmentation market, we are encouraged by our growth in breast reconstruction as we gain momentum from new products such as Viality and SimpliDerm. We are also committed to enhancing our financial footing to position Sientra as a partner of choice for plastic surgeons."

Conference Call

About Sientra

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a surgical aesthetics company focused on empowering people to change their lives through increased self-confidence and self-respect. Backed by unrivaled clinical and safety data, Sientra’s platform of products includes a comprehensive portfolio of round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth-generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, the ground-breaking AlloX2®breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the next-generation AlloX2Pro™, the first and only FDA-cleared MRI-compatible tissue expander, the Viality™ with AuraClens™ enhanced viability fat transfer system, the SimpliDerm® Human Acellular Dermal Matrix, and BIOCORNEUM the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons (*).

