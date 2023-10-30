NCX Exchange Set to Redefine the Crypto Industry Landscape with NCXT Token’s Round 1 Sellout in 1 Hour.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCX Exchange has successfully completed round 1 of its native token NCXT within a staggering 1 hour of the initial launch, setting new boundaries within the crypto space.

Cryptocurrency Market Records Unprecedented Growth









The cryptocurrency market has been witnessing a period of exceptional growth in recent weeks, setting numerous records for the year 2023. The most prominent milestone during this period was the remarkable surge of Bitcoin, which crossed the pivotal $34,000 threshold, delivering a staggering 30% gain within a mere 30 days. This ascent has generated a significant increase in trading volumes across cryptocurrency exchanges, showing the heightened interest in digital assets.

NCX Exchange Gains Swift Momentum

NCX Exchange, operating at the forefront of this dynamic market, has capitalized on the flourishing trading volumes, rapidly expanding its user base, particularly in the swiftly growing markets of South and South-East Asia. NCX Exchange's ability to efficiently respond to market dynamics and user requirements has positioned it as a dominant force in the region.





Introducing NCX: The All-in-One Cryptocurrency Solution





At the heart of this success is the NCX platform, an All-in-One Hybrid CEX/DEX Cryptocurrency Exchange and Trading Platform. The platform offers a wide range of Cryptocurrency Spot Trading pairs, a Decentralized Exchange supporting over 500,000 tokens across 10 Blockchain Networks, and a sophisticated Derivatives Trading platform encompassing Stocks, Commodities, Forex, ETFs, and Indices.





In addition to these features, NCX provides users with a comprehensive Crypto DeFi Wallet supporting over 10 networks. This empowers users to seamlessly navigate the decentralized finance landscape. For corporate entities, NCX offers specialized Digital Assets Business accounts, tailored to meet the unique needs of companies and corporate entities. Furthermore, NCX introduces a Crypto Debit Card, offering users the convenience of topping up their cards with cryptocurrencies, enabling them to withdraw cash at ATMs worldwide, and facilitating purchases in physical stores and online using the NCX card.





The NCX platform has been meticulously designed to streamline user access to a wide range of essential products and services within the realms of Cryptocurrency, DeFi, and Financial Markets Trading, all within the secure and integrated NCX Ecosystem.





Private Sale Round 1: A Testimony to Unprecedented Demand





In a demonstration of unparalleled demand and fervent reception, NCX launched its token, NCXT, through Private Sale Round 1. This round, originally projected to last five days commencing on the 28th of October, exceeded all expectations by selling out in under an hour. With the platform's rapidly expanding user base and the escalating trading volumes, NCX has set an ambitious target to surpass 1 million users by the second quarter of 2024.





This ambitious goal underscores NCX's unwavering commitment to providing a robust and accessible cryptocurrency ecosystem for users worldwide.





The cryptocurrency world continues to evolve, and NCX Exchange stands at the forefront, shaping its course with groundbreaking achievements and a dedication to meeting the demands of a rapidly growing and dynamic industry. As the cryptocurrency market's trajectory unfolds, NCX Exchange's success story serves as a testament to the immense potential that this sector holds.







Web: https://ncx.cx/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/NCX_CX



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncx.cx/



Telegram: https://t.me/NCX_Official









Disclaimer: The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

