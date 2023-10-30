Ethyleneamines Market worth $2.9 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ethyleneamines Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2023 to USD 2.9 billion, at a CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Ethyleneamines, a group of organic compounds primarily derived from ethylenediamine, play a pivotal role in various industries, including chemicals, agriculture, automotive, and healthcare. These versatile chemicals have gained significant importance due to their wide range of applications, from surfactants and lubricants to agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The future growth prospects for ethyleneamines appear promising. The expansion of industries such as agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and automotive is expected to further drive demand. Ethyleneamines find applications in crop protection, drug formulation, and fuel additives, making them indispensable in these sectors. Moreover, rising environmental awareness is likely to push demand for environmentally friendly products, and ethyleneamines, when used as catalysts in sustainable processes, can align with this trend.

List of Key Players in Ethyleneamines Market:

Huntsman Corporation (US) Dow Inc (US) Tosoh Corporation (Japan) Nouryon (Netherlands) BASF SE (Germany) Diamines and Chemicals Ltd (India) SABIC (Saudi Arabia) Balaji Speciality Chemicals Limited (India) Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (Taiwan) Kanto Chemical Co., Inc (Japan)

Key Findings of the Study:

The ethylenediamines segment is expected to account for the largest shares in 2023. The resin segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Continuous research and development efforts are focused on improving the production processes of ethyleneamines. Innovations in catalysts, process efficiency, and cost reduction are expected to lead to a more competitive market with higher profit margins. Geographic expansion into emerging markets offers growth opportunities, while product diversification by developing new grades and formulations can enable companies to cater to evolving customer needs and preferences. In conclusion, ethyleneamines are poised for a promising future, and companies in this sector should focus on innovation, regulatory compliance, and strategic expansion to capitalize on the significant growth prospects ahead. Adapting to changing market dynamics and harnessing the full potential of ethyleneamines in a sustainable and responsible manner will be crucial for remaining competitive in this evolving landscape

The Asia Pacific region's economic dynamism and the presence of several manufacturing hubs have also made it a hub for industrial applications of ethyleneamines, such as resin production and as curing agents for epoxy resins. Furthermore, the region's commitment to environmental sustainability has driven the adoption of water treatment processes, where ethyleneamines are used as chelating agents.

Ethylenediamine, often abbreviated as EDA, holds a prominent position within the ethyleneamines family due to several key factors. Its versatile molecular structure, featuring two amino groups separated by an ethylene bridge, enables a wide range of chemical reactivity. This structural adaptability allows ethylenediamine to serve as a fundamental building block for synthesizing various ethyleneamines with distinct properties and functionalities.

Curing agents hold a prominent and indispensable role within the realm of ethyleneamines, owing to their pivotal function in a wide array of industries. The significance of curing agents in this context stems from their unique ability to catalyze chemical reactions that lead to the formation of highly durable, cross-linked polymers. This attribute makes curing agents a linchpin in the production of various materials, most notably in coatings, adhesives, and composite materials. In the realm of coatings, curing agents are fundamental for enhancing material properties. They contribute to improved hardness, chemical resistance, and adhesion, which is vital in industries such as automotive, and construction where coatings must endure harsh environmental conditions. One of the key advantages of ethyleneamines-based curing agents is their versatility. They are compatible with various resins and polymers, allowing manufacturers to tailor formulations to meet specific performance requirements.

There are various small, medium, and large players operating in the market. Some of the major market players include Huntsman Corporation (US), Dow Inc (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Nouryon (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Diamines and Chemicals Ltd (India), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Balaji Speciality Chemicals Limited (India), Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (Taiwan), Kanto Chemical Co., Inc (Japan) among others, have framed their strategies to penetrate and create bases in these emerging markets. Furthermore, numerous businesses are seeking to strengthen their research and development departments in order to deliver more efficient and sustainable goods. These products are manufactured in accordance with the limits imposed by organizations and governments. All of these factors are projected to help to the long-term development of ethyleneamines market players over the following five years.

