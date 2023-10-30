Collaboration Between Leading Veteran Business, USA Military Medals, and Medal of Honor Recipient Yields Powerful Documentary Spotlighting Veterans

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Veterans Day, the docu-series Who We Serve will premiere at Violet Crown Cinema in Austin, Texas.



Who We Serve is a feature-length docu-series, a brainchild of USAMM, and is expertly hosted by Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer. Its primary aim is to shed light on the lives of veterans post-service.

This compelling documentary showcases Dakota Meyer engaging with unsung heroes, capturing their extraordinary military experiences. A diverse array of veterans will share their stories, each one representing a unique chapter in the rich tapestry of military service. These narratives will traverse various dimensions of the veteran experience, encompassing episodes from the Vietnam War, the pioneering role of women in combat, the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery, and the complex emotions surrounding the Afghan withdrawal. Through their compelling accounts, these veterans will offer insight into the multifaceted aspects of service, sacrifice, and resilience that define their journeys.

Every insignia on their uniform symbolizes an indelible chapter of their Military journey.

Among the driving forces behind this endeavor is Jared Zabaldo, a US Army Veteran, an enterprising individual, and the visionary behind USAMM, the one-stop destination for all things related to the Armed Forces.

WHO : United States of America Military Medals, Dakota Meyer

WHAT : A private viewing of Who We Serve. A documentary that features Veterans of various Military branches, wars, and callings post-service.

WHEN : November 1, 2023, 6:00 PM

WHERE : Violet Crown Cinema - 434 W 2nd St. Austin, TX 78701

WHY : The documentary features incredible stories of Military service from everyday Heroes. Go beyond the awards and meet the people Who We Serve—12 stories of duty, honor, and courage.

Media Contact:

Danica Thomas

219-508-4469

danica@verardostrategies.com