Service Vehicles At Fix-It Right Plumbing Are Being Updated

Melbourne, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne, Victoria -

Fix-It Right Plumbing Melbourne is pleased to announce that they are updating their service vehicles. Based in Carrum Downs, Australia, with branches in Melbourne, Geelong, Canberra, and Adelaide, Fix-It Right Plumbing is dedicated to providing professional, high-quality plumbing services to property owners across the country.

Founder and CEO of Fix-It Right Plumbing Richie Foster says, “Since we started operations at Fix-It Right Plumbing, our goal has always been to provide high-quality services that meet our customers’ needs in an eco-friendly manner. Our latest efforts will replace all our service vehicles with more fuel-efficient alternatives. We are bringing the entirety of our fleet in line with modern standards, and in doing so we hope we will be able to tend to our customers’ needs more responsibly.”

Their new more fuel-efficient vehicles will not only cost less to run, but will also pollute less. Fuel efficiency has improved greatly due to tires, aerodynamics, body construction, and engine and transmission technology developments. While replacing their fleet will incur some costs, Fix-It Right Plumbing will be able to save thousands of dollars on fuel costs transferring the savings to their clients.

Fix-It Right Plumbing approaches every job with the philosophy of getting to the root of a plumbing problem rather than just fixing the symptoms or doing short-term fixes. The company believes that finding the true cause of the issue is the best, most efficient, and cost-effective way of fixing their customer’s plumbing problems for good. Fix It Right focuses on ensuring that they get the job done right the first time. Where other plumbers might ‘fix’ a problem just for it to return a short time later, Fix-It Right Plumbing provides their customers with the peace of mind that a job is truly complete once the team signs off.

Foster says, “Whether you have had something fixed by other tradesmen or whether you tried fixing something yourself and it didn’t stick, if you want something done right, you can always rely on us. Just get in touch with our office, and we will be happy to help. If you are looking for a plumber in Australia who takes pride in the work they do and ensures that your highly effective plumbing solutions to more customers for a more affordable price.

The quality of services provided by Fix-It Right Plumbing and the team’s commitment to customer satisfaction have allowed them to build a sterling reputation among their clients and a loyal community.

In a recent review, Susan K. explains, “The service from Jack we received was punctual and professional. Came same day, which was a bonus. Jack even had the time to discuss any other issues we might have and quoted on the spot. Work was done professionally and had the peace of mind that if we had any concerns they would be looked after. Would recommend it to friends and family.”

In another review, Leanne B. says they had, “A great experience, the lady who answered my call was very helpful and sent Josh out the same day to assist on-site with supply and installation of a new gas hot water system. Price was much more affordable than quoted by another company yesterday, in fact just over 50% cheaper — even though they provided a better and more expensive unit! Josh was helpful and knowledgeable, did a great job even cleaning up after the job was done. Thank you so much.”

With their new fleet of vehicles, Fix-It Right Plumbing will be able to bring their highly effective plumbing solutions to more customers for a more affordable price.

To learn more about Fix-It Right Plumbing and their range of services, visit the company’s website. Fix-It Right Plumbing can also be contacted directly either via phone or email. The company also maintains a social media presence on several platforms.

Recent News: Melbourne’s Premier Plumber Elevates Service Excellence with Specialized Block Training

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vl5vMtkEQLI

###

For more information about Fix-It Right Plumbing, contact the company here:



Fix-It Right Plumbing

Media Relations

+61 1300 127 495

info@fixitrightplumbing.com.au

https://www.fixitrightplumbing.com.au/plumber-melbourne/

Media Relations

2 Insight Circuit

Carrum Downs 3201

Australia