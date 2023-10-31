New York, NY, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto world gears up for Halloween, Real Smurf Cat (Shailushai) is pulling out all the stops with two exciting contests that promise to bewitch and bedazzle. The project, known for its innovative approach to the meme coin market, is inviting participants to showcase their creativity in a 3D contest and a costume contest. With a deadline set for Halloween, the excitement is palpable.



The 3D contest, which challenges participants to create their own unique 3D renditions of Smurf Cat, has garnered immense interest from the community. With the deadline coinciding with the spooky festivities on October 31st, participants are in a race against time to conjure up their most enchanting designs.

Following the 3D contest, Real Smurf Cat will keep the Halloween spirit alive with a thrilling costume contest. Participants are encouraged to don their most spellbinding costumes and capture the essence of Smurf Cat in all its glory. The deadline for the costume contest is set for the day after Halloween, ensuring that the festivities extend well beyond the bewitching night.

In a remarkable twist, Real Smurf Cat has teamed up with the renowned artist Nate Hallinan to offer exclusive signed prints as prizes for the winners of both contests. Nate, whose artistic prowess knows no bounds, expressed his excitement about the contests through a tweet that had the crypto community buzzing.

You can view Nate's tweet here: https://twitter.com/natehallinan/status/1718400839906427075.



Real Smurf Cat Unleashes Spooktacular Halloween Contests with Exclusive Prizes from Artist Nate Hallinan

Nate's signed prints add a touch of magic to the contests, providing participants with a unique and coveted keepsake to commemorate their victory. It's a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Real Smurf Cat community and its dedication to celebrating creativity in all its forms.

But that's not all! Real Smurf Cat is taking the Halloween festivities to the next level by offering community rewards in Ethereum. The project recognizes and values the contributions of its community members and is eager to show its appreciation in a tangible way. By distributing Ethereum rewards, Real Smurf Cat is not only giving back to its dedicated supporters but also fostering a sense of camaraderie that defines the project's ethos.

As the Halloween deadline approaches, the Real Smurf Cat team is brimming with anticipation, eager to witness the astounding creations and costumes that the community will unveil. The Halloween contests offer an excellent opportunity for both the community and newcomers to engage with the project, express their creativity, and have a chance at winning exciting prizes. Whether you're a 3D artist, a costume enthusiast, or simply someone looking to have fun this Halloween, these contests are the perfect way to join the Real Smurf Cat community in celebrating the holiday.

Real Smurf Cat is not just a meme coin; it's a vibrant and dynamic community that celebrates artistry, creativity, and innovation. With the Halloween contests, Real Smurf Cat is inviting the world to join in the celebration and showcase their talents. With Nate Hallinan's signed prints, Ethereum rewards, and a community brimming with enthusiasm, this Halloween promises to be a truly spooktacular affair.

Join Real Smurf Cat in making this Halloween memorable, full of creativity, and loaded with fantastic prizes. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this exciting celebration!

For more details about the Halloween contests and how to participate, please visit Real Smurf Cat's website at https://smurfcat.eth.limo/ or check out their Twitter (https://twitter.com/smurfcateth) and Telegram (https://t.co/sEkz1QzpnB) channels for updates and guidelines.

About Real Smurf Cat (Shailushai)

Real Smurf Cat (Shailushai) is a deflationary meme coin launched on the Ethereum blockchain. The project pays homage to the viral Shailushai meme that has gained immense popularity on social media platforms. With unique features like a no-tax policy, a rewarding redistribution system, and a coin-burning mechanism to maintain scarcity, Real Smurf Cat aims to establish itself as a prominent player in the meme coin market.

