Global Portable Epilepsy Monitoring Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global portable epilepsy monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028.
Global portable epilepsy monitoring market growth is driven by the rising incidence of epilepsy and advancements in portable epilepsy monitoring. The rising demand for minimally and non-invasive devices to treat and monitor epilepsy is also expected to fuel the market growth.
Key Market Trends
- The growth of the global portable epilepsy monitoring market is primarily propelled by an upward trend in the incidence of epilepsy worldwide, underlining the pressing need for effective and efficient monitoring solutions. Furthermore, significant strides in portable epilepsy monitoring technologies, marked by ongoing advancements and innovations, have played a crucial role in bolstering market expansion.
- These notable technological breakthroughs have paved the way for the development of highly sophisticated and user-friendly portable monitoring devices, catering to the evolving demands of both patients and healthcare professionals.
- In addition, the escalating demand for minimally invasive and non-intrusive monitoring devices has emerged as a key growth driver for the market. This heightened preference for non-invasive solutions stems from the growing emphasis on enhancing patient comfort and convenience, while simultaneously ensuring accurate and reliable monitoring of epileptic episodes. As patients and caregivers increasingly seek unobtrusive and user-friendly monitoring options, the market is expected to experience a significant surge in demand for portable epilepsy monitoring devices that offer seamless and hassle-free monitoring solutions.
- This confluence of factors, including the rising incidence of epilepsy, advancements in portable monitoring technology, and the growing demand for minimally invasive devices, is poised to drive the sustained growth and expansion of the global portable epilepsy monitoring market in the foreseeable future.
Key Market Insights
- As per the product type outlook, the device type segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
- As per the application outlook, the hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres & clinics segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period
- North America is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- Asia Pacific is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- The key players operating in the market are Silicon Lab, Epilert, Murata Vios, Seer Medical, Telecare24 Ltd (Epilepsy Alarms UK), Divoti, Epi USA, SAMi, Breathe-zy and Bay Alarm Medical, among others
By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Device Type
- Chest Sensor
- Watch Sensor
- Monitors
- Cameras
- Mattresses and Pillows
- Others
- Service
By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres & Clinics
- Neurology Centres
- Home Care Settings
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of Centra & South America
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
