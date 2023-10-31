Ultra-Wideband Technology Market Size, Market Share, Market Trends, and Forecast, 2023-2030 | Market Report Published by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Ultra-Wideband Technology Market value is estimated at US$ 1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 18.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Global ultra-wideband technology market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Ultra-wideband technology can provide high-speed wireless data transfer rates of up to 1 Gbps. This is significantly faster than other wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The rising demand for high-speed wireless data transfer is driving the adoption of UWB technology in a variety of applications.

Mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, are becoming increasingly popular. UWB technology can be used to improve the performance and functionality of mobile devices. For example, UWB technology can be used to enable mobile devices to communicate with each other at high speeds and to accurately locate each other indoors.

Moreover, UWB technology is being adopted in a growing number of new applications, such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and the Internet of Things (IoT). AR and VR applications require high-speed wireless data transfer and accurate localization capabilities. UWB technology can provide both of these things, making it ideal for AR and VR applications.

IoT applications also require high-speed wireless data transfer and accurate localization capabilities. UWB technology can be used to enable IoT devices to communicate with each other and to be located accurately.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global ultra-wideband technology has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global ultra-wideband technology covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global ultra-wideband technology. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Ultra-Wideband Technology Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, the Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) segment is dominating the global ultra-wideband (UWB) technology market. RTLS systems use UWB technology to track the location of objects and people in real time. RTLS systems are used in a variety of applications, such as asset tracking, inventory management, and personnel tracking.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.5 billion Growth Rate 18.4% Key Market Drivers Rising demand for high-speed wireless data transfer

Growing popularity of mobile devices

Increasing adoption of UWB technology in new applications

Government support for UWB technology Dominating Region North America Dominating Segment Real-Time Location Systems Companies Profiled Qorvo Inc.

Humatics Corporation

Pulse LINK Inc.

Apple Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Johanson Technology Inc.

Alereon Inc.

Fractus SA

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global ultra-wideband technology include,

In October 2023, Infineon Technologies, a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, announced that it acquired the Zurich-based startup 3db Access AG (3db), a pioneer in secured low-power Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology. The acquisition of 3db, a preferred IP provider for major automotive brands, further strengthens Infineon’s portfolio for secured smart access, precise localization, and enhanced sensing.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global ultra-wideband technology growth include Qorvo Inc., Humatics Corporation, Pulse LINK Inc., Apple Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Johanson Technology Inc., Alereon Inc., and Fractus SA, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global ultra-wideband technology market based on type, application, and region

Global Ultra-Wideband Technology Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Indoor Outdoor

Global Ultra-Wideband Technology Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application RTLS Imaging Communication

Global Ultra-Wideband Technology Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Ultra-Wideband Technology Market US Canada Latin America Ultra-Wideband Technology Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Ultra-Wideband Technology Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Ultra-Wideband Technology Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Ultra-Wideband Technology Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Ultra-Wideband Technology Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Ultra-Wideband Technology Report:

What will be the market value of the global ultra-wideband technology by 2030?

What is the market size of the global ultra-wideband technology?

What are the market drivers of the global ultra-wideband technology?

What are the key trends in the global ultra-wideband technology?

Which is the leading region in the global ultra-wideband technology?

What are the major companies operating in the global ultra-wideband technology?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global ultra-wideband technology?

