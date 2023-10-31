Global Weighted Blanket, Gravity Blanket Market Size & Share with Trends - Forecast, 2023-2030 | Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Weighted Blanket Market value is estimated US$ 367.6 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 13.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global weighted blanket market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Weighted blankets are becoming increasingly popular as people become more aware of their potential benefits. Weighted blankets have been shown to reduce anxiety and stress, improve sleep quality, and promote relaxation. Weighted blankets are often made from natural and sustainable materials, such as organic cotton and bamboo. This is appealing to consumers who are looking for products that are good for the environment and their health.

Moreover, weighted blankets are now more widely available than ever before. They can be purchased online, from retailers, and from specialty bedding stores. This makes it easier for consumers to find and purchase weighted blankets. A number of celebrities and social media influencers have spoken about the benefits of using weighted blankets. This has helped to increase awareness of weighted blankets and has made them more popular among consumers.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global weighted blanket has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global weighted blanket covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global weighted blanket. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Weighted Blanket Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of medical condition, the Sleep Disorders/Insomnia segment is dominating the global weighted blanket market. Weighted blankets have been shown to be effective in improving sleep quality and reducing anxiety and stress. This is making them increasingly popular among people with sleep disorders, such as insomnia and restless leg syndrome.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 367.6 million Market Size Forecast US$ 908 million Growth Rate 13.8% Key Market Drivers Rising awareness of the benefits of weighted blankets

Growing demand for natural and sustainable products

Increasing availability of weighted blankets

Growing popularity of weighted blankets among celebrities and social media influencers Dominating Region North America Dominating Segment Sleep Disorders/Insomnia Companies Profiled Baloo Living

Bearaby ha

BlanQuil

Brooklyn Bedding

Cariloha

Casper

Chengdu Yixi Textile Co., Ltd

Gravity Blankets

Helix Sleep

Purple Innovation, LLC.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global weighted blanket include,

In July 2023, Cedar Brands, a modern consumer company, acquired Nuzzie, the leading name in weighted blankets. The goal for Cedar Brands is to acquire and scale the next generation of consumer brands that have the potential to forge deep, lasting connections with their customers.

In August 2022, Win Brands Group, an omnichannel retail platform that buys and builds category-defining brands, announced its brand Gravity's acquisition of MiHIGH, a pioneer in the infrared sauna blanket space that has grown 29% YoY to date.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global weighted blanket growth include Baloo Living, Bearaby ha, BlanQuil, Brooklyn Bedding, Cariloha, Casper, Chengdu Yixi Textile Co., Ltd, Gravity Blankets, Helix Sleep, and Purple Innovation, LLC, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global weighted blanket market based on weight, medical condition, distribution channel, and region

Global Weighted Blanket Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Weight Less than 15 lbs 15 lbs to 20 lbs More than 20 lbs Global Weighted Blanket Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Medical Condition Sleep Disorders/ Insomnia ADD and ADHD Stress, Anxiety & Panic Attacks Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) Asperger Syndrome and Autism Others

Global Weighted Blanket Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online Offline

Global Weighted Blanket Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Weighted Blanket Market US Canada Latin America Weighted Blanket Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Weighted Blanket Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Weighted Blanket Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Weighted Blanket Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Weighted Blanket Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



