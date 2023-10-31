Hybrid Operating Room Market to Exceed USD 1.8 billion by 2031, Garnering a 7.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global hybrid operating room market was estimated to have acquired US$ 876.9 million in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 7.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to gain US$ 1.8 billion.



Hybrid operating rooms provide the capability for real time imaging and data integration, leading to improved patient outcomes and increased accuracy during procedures. Many hospitals are investing in the construction or expansion of hybrid operating rooms as part of their strategic planning, reflecting the growing importance of these facilities in modern healthcare.

The integration of telemedicine and remote collaboration technologies in hybrid operating rooms allows for expert consultation and training, which is beneficial for both healthcare providers and patients.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Continuous advancements in medical technology, such as imaging systems, robotic surgery, and minimally invasive surgical equipment, are expected to accelerate the demand for hybrid operating rooms.

Minimally invasive procedures are on the rise due to their benefits, including reduced patient trauma, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. The hybrid operating rooms are equipped to support these types of procedures, making them increasingly essential for modern healthcare facilities.

The rooms are particularly important in the field of cardiology and cardiovascular surgery. There is a growing demand for hybrid operating rooms, with the global increase in cardiovascular diseases that can accommodate both interventional and surgical procedures.



Market Trends for Hybrid Operating Rooms

Manufacturers and service providers are offering customized solutions to meet the specific needs of healthcare facilities. The trend allows for the creation of hybrid ORs tailored to the types of procedures and specialties offered by a particular hospital.

The hybrid operating rooms are increasingly incorporating data integration and analytics tools, allowing for real time data analysis during procedures. The trend enhances decision making, procedural planning, and post procedure evaluation.

The integration of robotic surgical systems within hybrid operating rooms is on the rise. Robotic assisted surgery can offer greater precision, smaller incisions, and shorter recovery times, making it a significant driver for the adoption of hybrid ORs.



Global Market for Hybrid Operating Rooms: Regional Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the hybrid operating room market in different regions.

Asia Pacific

Governments and private investors in Asia Pacific are increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, which is leading to the construction of new hospitals and the renovation of existing hospitals. Many of these new and renovated hospitals are being equipped with hybrid ORs.

The technology used in hybrid ORs is constantly evolving. New technologies such as robotic surgery and image guided surgery are being developed and implemented in hybrid ORs. The technologies are making hybrid ORs more efficient and effective.

North America

Patients in North America are increasingly demanding high quality healthcare services. Hybrid ORs offer a number of advantages over traditional ORs, such as better image quality and more efficient workflows, which is making hybrid ORs more attractive to patients.

Governments in North America are providing support for the adoption of hybrid ORs. For instance, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the United States has designated hybrid ORs as a covered service.

Global Hybrid Operating Room Market: Key Players

Many major players offer customizable solutions to meet the specific needs of healthcare facilities, allowing them to create hybrid ORs tailored to their specialties and requirements. Companies collaborate with hospitals and healthcare organizations to jointly develop and equip hybrid ORs, leveraging the expertise and resources of each other.

Partnerships with medical device manufacturers enable major players to provide comprehensive solutions that integrate seamlessly with their hybrid OR equipment. Collaboration with academic institutions and research centers supports the development of innovative technologies and fosters knowledge sharing.

Major players often expand their presence in different geographic regions, targeting emerging markets with growing healthcare infrastructure. The following companies are well known participants in the global hybrid operating room market:

Getinge AB

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Steris Corporation

Trumpf Medical (Hill Rom Holdings, Inc.)

NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC (Novanta Inc.)

Toshiba Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Few developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development Siemens Healthineers In 2023, Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of its new Artis icono biplane angiography system, which is designed to provide high quality images in a variety of hybrid OR procedures. Philips Healthcare In 2023, Philips Healthcare announced the launch of its new Azurion 7 M20 biplane angiography system, which is designed to improve workflow and efficiency in hybrid OR procedures GE Healthcare In 2023, GE Healthcare announced the launch of its new OEC Elite Lucid mobile C arm imaging system, which is designed to provide high quality images in a variety of hybrid OR procedures, including minimally invasive surgery and vascular surgery.

Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Segmentation

Product

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems Angiography Systems MRI Systems CT Scanners Others

Operating Room Fixtures Operating Tables Operating Room Lights Surgical Booms Others

Surgical Equipment

Others

Type

Fixed

Mobile

Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Neurosurgery

Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others



End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Centers

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



