Digital Textile Printing Market Size to Surpass $311.7 Million by 2028 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1%

Pune, India, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital textile printing market size was valued at USD 147.4 million in 2020. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 159.1 million in 2021 to USD 311.7 million in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% over the estimated period. The growing consumer awareness for trending apparel fashion and clothing is anticipated to be the key factor driving the growth of the market. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, “Digital Textile Printing Market, 2021-2028”.

The growing need for printed fabric materials and textiles has induced manufacturers to adopt digital printing technology for better and faster fabric printing. The development of compact, fast, and lightweight printers attracts more customers towards printed fabric clothing products. The development of advanced digital textile printings is likely to stimulate market growth in the coming years.

Digital Textile Printing Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 10.1 % 2028 Value Projection USD 311.7 million Base Year 2020 Digital Textile Printing Market Share in 2020 USD 147.4 million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Operation, By Application and By Region Digital Textile Printing Market Growth Drivers Economic Cost of Operation Reduced Overall Operating Cost of Organization High Initial Cost and Limitations of Technological Know-How to Restrict Market Growth

Report Coverage

The report provides a granular analysis of the prospected market.

The report highlights a detailed analysis of key players operating across different geographies.

The report provides insights into the regulatory scenarios of the market.

The report is based on historical data and provides methods and opportunities for future growth.

The report also highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

List of the Digital Textile Printing Companies Operating in the Market:

Mimaki (Nagano, Japan)

Kornit (Rosh Haayin, Israel)

SPGPrints (Boxmeer, The Netherlands)

Konica Minolta (Tokyo, Japan)

Atexco (Paris, France)

Dover Corporation (MS Printing Solutions Srl) (Illinois, U.S)

MS Printing (Pertusella VA, Italy)

Robustelli (Connecticut, U.S)

Kaiyuan (Gaoxin District Xi'an, China)

SPG Prints B.V. (Boxmeer, Netherlands)

Digital Textile Printing Market Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Consumer Awareness for Trending Fashion Apparel to Fuel Market Growth

Digital printing machines help businesses to improve profitability by reducing operational costs and enhancing print quality. Additionally, the automation of the process helps to cut down the human resource requirements at the facility. The overall cost advantage of digital printing machines is anticipated to bolster the global digital printing machine market growth. Additionally, the development of advanced digital printers by key manufacturers is likely to boost the growth of the market.

The growing consumer awareness for trending fashion apparel and clothing is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the improving personal disposable income levels and living standards of consumers are anticipated to stimulate the market’s growth in the coming years.

Digital printing solutions offer virtual printed models of fabrics, and users can get a glimpse of the finalized product before initiating the actual process. This helps the consumers choose the best-suited fabric texture and is likely to amplify the market's growth.

However, the high costs of employing digital printers are expected to hinder the market growth.

Digital Textile Printing Market Segmentation-

On the basis of operations, the market is bifurcated into multi pass and single pass. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into clothing and apparel, soft signage, home décor, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into five major regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Digital Textile Printing Market Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Gain the Largest Share due to Growing Needs for Printed Fabrics

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest portion in the global digital textile printing market share. India and China are expected to be the leading regions in the market. The ever-increasing population and the growing needs for printed fabrics are likely to bolster the growth of the market.

North America is expected to witness considerable growth due to the substantial imports of textiles.

Europe is projected to gain steep growth in the coming years due to the increasing use of digital printing in the soft signage segment. The market possesses significant untapped growth potential.

The surging urbanization and the expanding imports of textiles are anticipated to drive the growth in the Middle East and Africa.

Digital Textile Printing Market Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Bolster their Market Positions through New Product Launches

The key players in the market are focused on strengthening their operations and logistical networks that were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. They adopt various ingenious growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and others to garner growth and improve their market positions. The key players aim to diversify their product portfolios through new product launches and technological developments. For instance, in February 2020, Mimaki launched a hybrid digital textile printer called the Tx300P-1800 Mkll. The new printer is capable of performing transfer printing with interchangeable platens.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Applications

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Textile Printing Market Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Digital Textile Printing Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

6.1. Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments



Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2021-2028 By Operation (USD Million) Single Pass Multi Pass By Application (USD Million) Clothing and Apparel Home Décor Soft Signage Others By Geography (USD Million) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America

North America Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2021-2028

To be Continue…

