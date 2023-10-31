To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

31 October 2023

Announcement No. 103/2023

Interim Financial Report, Q1-Q3 2023

On October 31, 2023, the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report, Q1-Q3 2023 of Jyske Realkredit A/S.

Please see attached file.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50

E-mail: ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:

Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit, Q1-Q3 2023.pdf

Attachment