Interim Financial Report, Q1-Q3 2023

Lyngby, DENMARK

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

                                                                                                                 31 October 2023
                                                                                                                 Announcement No. 103/2023

Interim Financial Report, Q1-Q3 2023

On October 31, 2023, the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report, Q1-Q3 2023 of Jyske Realkredit A/S.

Please see attached file.

Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50
E-mail: ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:
Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit, Q1-Q3 2023.pdf

