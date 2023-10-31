EMI Shielding Materials Market Size, Share, Competitive Insights, Outlook, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global EMI Shielding Materials Market size is valued at US$ 5.84 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The increasing use of electronics and the growing demand for EMI shielding materials in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, and healthcare are the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rise in electromagnetic pollution and the need for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) are also boosting the demand for EMI shielding materials.

The key drivers for the growth of the global EMI shielding materials market include the increasing demand for electronics and the need for EMI shielding materials to ensure electromagnetic compatibility. Additionally, the rise in electromagnetic pollution due to the use of electronic devices is also driving the demand for EMI shielding materials. Another key trend in the market is the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance EMI shielding materials in the automotive and aerospace industries.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the EMI shielding materials market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the EMI shielding materials market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the EMI shielding materials market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on material type, the Conductive Coatings and Paints segment held the largest share of the global EMI shielding materials market in 2020. This is attributed to the high demand for these materials in various industries such as automotive, telecommunications, and healthcare. The metal-based EMI shielding materials segment is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to their high shielding effectiveness and durability.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 5.84 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 9.3 billion Growth Rate 5.6% Dominant Segment Conventional EMI Shielding Materials Leading Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Rising consumer demand

Increasing disposable income

Expanding Aquaculture Companies Profiled Parker Hannifin Corp.

3M Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Laird PLC

PPG Industries, Inc.

KGS Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd.

Chomerics North America

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd.

Schaffner Holding AG.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the EMI shielding materials market include,

In November 2020, PPG Industries introduced PPG TESLIN EMI/RF shielding material for electronic passports and other electronic security documents. This EMI shielding material offers enhanced RF shielding.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the EMI shielding materials market growth include Parker Hannifin Corp., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Laird PLC, PPG Industries, Inc., KGS Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd., Chomerics North America, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd., and Schaffner Holding AG, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the EMI shielding materials market based on Component, application, and region

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Components EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates Conductive Coatings & Paints Metal Shielding Products Conductive Polymers EMI Filters

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Consumer Electronics Telecommunication and IT Automotive Healthcare Aerospace & Defense

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America EMI Shielding Materials Market US Canada Latin America EMI Shielding Materials Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe EMI Shielding Materials Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe EMI Shielding Materials Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific EMI Shielding Materials Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa EMI Shielding Materials Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the EMI Shielding Materials Report:

What will be the market value of the EMI shielding materials market by 2030?

What is the market size of the EMI shielding materials market?

What are the market drivers of the EMI shielding materials market?

What are the key trends in the EMI shielding materials market?

Which is the leading region in the EMI shielding materials market?

What are the major companies operating in the EMI shielding materials market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the EMI shielding materials market?

