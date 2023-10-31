US$ 350 Billion Opportunity | Plus Size Women’s Clothing Market Report 2023-2030: Market Size, Market Share, Leading Brands, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s recent industry report, the Global Plus Size Women’s Clothing Market value is estimated at US$ 250.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 4.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Plus-size women's apparel is clothes developed specifically for women with larger body sizes than the usual sizing. Plus-size clothing is designed to suit women with bigger forms comfortably and flatteringly, taking into account diverse body shapes and dimensions. Dresses, tops, bottoms, outerwear, swimwear, and activewear are among the clothing included in this category.

The fashion business is becoming more diverse, recognizing the range of body types and sizes. Plus size apparel is becoming more available and diverse as brands and designers broaden their size ranges to serve a larger customer base.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Plus Size Women’s Clothing market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, product, pricing, size, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Plus Size Women’s Clothing market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Plus Size Women’s Clothing Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, innerwear segment is growing at a rapid rate because of the increasing number of overweight women globally.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 250.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 347.8 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Dominant Segment Innerwear Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness in the fashion industry

Rise of online shopping

Changing societal attitudes Companies Profiled Forever21 Inc.

Ralph Lauren

MANGO

H&M

Hanesbrands Inc.

Evans

FTF IP Company

Lucky Brand LLC

Old Navy LLC.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Plus Size Women’s Clothing market include,

In August 2023, AK Retail Holdings, a British fashion retail firm, acquired plus-size clothing brand Evans Clothing for US$ 10 million.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Plus Size Women’s Clothing market growth include Forever21 Inc., Ralph Lauren, MANGO, H&M, Hanesbrands Inc., Evans, FTF IP Company, Lucky Brand LLC, and Old Navy LLC, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Plus Size Women’s Clothing market based on type, product, pricing, size, distribution channel and region

Global Plus Size Women’s Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Casual Wear Formal Wear Sportswear Others

Global Plus Size Women’s Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Tops Jeans and Trousers Tees and T-shirts Innerwear Dresses and Jumpsuits Jackets and Outerwear Swimwear Activewear Loungewear

Global Plus Size Women’s Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Pricing Low Medium High



Global Plus Size Women’s Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Size 1 XL 2 XL 3 XL 4 XL Above 4 XL

Global Plus Size Women’s Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online Offline

Global Plus Size Women’s Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Plus Size Women’s ClothingMarket US Canada Latin America Plus Size Women’s ClothingMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Plus Size Women’s ClothingMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Plus Size Women’s ClothingMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Plus Size Women’s ClothingMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Plus Size Women’s ClothingMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Plus Size Women’s Clothing Report:

What will be the market value of the global Plus Size Women’s Clothing market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Plus Size Women’s Clothing market?

What are the market drivers of the global Plus Size Women’s Clothing market?

What are the key trends in the global Plus Size Women’s Clothing market?

Which is the leading region in the global Plus Size Women’s Clothing market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Plus Size Women’s Clothing market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Plus Size Women’s Clothing market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

