SocialClimb Partners with IncludeHealth to Revolutionize Orthopedic Patient Experience and Improve Digital Conversion

Cincinnati, OH, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialClimb , a leader in the patient acquisition industry, and IncludeHealth , a leading digital musculoskeletal (MSK) solution provider, today announced a partnership that promises to redefine the orthopedic patient marketing experience. Through this collaboration, SocialClimb's orthopedic clientele will have access to a state-of-the-art digital self-assessment tool provided by IncludeHealth, that boosts online conversions and draws new patients to practices.

"Our mission at SocialClimb has always been to enable our customers to attract the patients they need for growth, said Ty Allen, CEO of SocialClimb. “Bringing IncludeHealth’s patented computer vision capabilities into the marketing tools we offer is changing the way orthopedic patients engage with practices creating a differentiated patient experience.”

By combining SocialClimb's reputation management and patient acquisition capabilities with IncludeHealth's computer vision platform, orthopedic practices can now provide potential patients with a compelling initial online experience. This seamless interaction not only elevates patient trust, but also significantly boosts online conversion rates.

Patients simply click a link, select a focus area and are guided through IncludeHealth's interactive movement assessment on their own device. Computer vision analyzes their movement, measures their range of motion and provides instant feedback. This creates an engaging first patient experience while also collecting meaningful health data that is shared with both the patient and the practice to determine appropriate next steps.

"We've watched SocialClimb transform the digital landscape for their clients, and we're thrilled to be joining forces,” said Ryan Eder, CEO and Founder of IncludeHealth. “Both companies share the vision that these emerging technologies are opening a new era for orthopedic patient engagement."

In an era where digital presence and patient experience play pivotal roles in healthcare decisions, this partnership ensures that orthopedic practices remain at the forefront, offering unparalleled patient experiences while driving practice growth.

For more information about this partnership, please visit www.IncludeHealth.com .

About SocialClimb

SocialClimb is a tech platform offering transformative patient acquisition and reputation management solutions for medical practices. With its cutting-edge tools and insights, SocialClimb helps practices optimize their online presence, attract more patients, and enhance overall patient satisfaction.

About IncludeHealth

IncludeHealth partners with musculoskeletal providers to extend their services beyond the clinic and unlock hybrid care models. Powered by computer vision, IncludeHealth's platform digitizes physical therapy and delivers personalized, measured, and interactive care directly through patients' devices without additional hardware or downloads. Recognized with over 40 innovation and health awards, IncludeHealth's platform is utilized by health systems, physical therapy networks, orthopedic practices, and the government for remote therapeutic monitoring, value-based care, and more. To learn more, visit www.includehealth.com.

