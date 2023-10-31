Molecure Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Pipeline Highlights

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to conduct a Phase II clinical trial for novel chitinase inhibitor OATD-01 in pulmonary sarcoidosis with first patient expected to be dosed in fourth quarter of 2023

Continued enrollment in the Phase I clinical trial of OATD-02, an oral, first in class dual arginase inhibitor for the treatment of cancer with initial data expected early 2024

Successful Secondary Public Offering (SPO) raising gross proceeds of approximately PLN50 million (USD12 million) to fund the company through significant development milestones and value inflection points

Warsaw, Poland – 31 October 2023 – Molecure S.A. (“Molecure”: WSE: MOC) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate unexplored protein and RNA targets to treat multiple incurable diseases announces third quarter results for the period ended 30 September 2023. The full report in Polish can be found here https://molecure.com/pl/informacje-dla-inwestorow/

Marcin Szumowski, CEO and President of the Management Board of Molecure said: “We have made substantial financial and operational progress during 2023 including the completion of a significantly oversubscribed secondary public offering. This will enable the company to deliver meaningful additional data which will be important in fulfilling the longer-term potential of our pipeline.

We have also achieved key milestones in clinical development with the dosing of the first cancer patient in our Phase I study with OATD-02 with anticipated initial results in the next few months. Additionally, we expect to dose the first pulmonary sarcoidosis patient in the Phase II study of OATD-01 before the end of the year.

Molecure is entering a very exciting stage in its development with a number of near-term value-creating milestones set to be achieved in our pipeline and we look forward to providing meaningful updates on our progress over the next year."

Commercial & Operational Highlights in the third quarter

Successful Public Offering

Molecure successfully raised, through a Secondary Public Offering, gross proceeds of approximately PLN50m (USD12m) from existing and new shareholders,

Proceeds and expected grant awards will be used to fund and build Molecure’s first in class sustainable pipeline of breakthrough therapies through significant value inflection points including completion of the Phase II study for OATD-01 in sarcoidosis and completion of the Phase I clinical trial for OATD-02 in oncology patients, with the possibility of expansion into additional indications and combination therapies.

US FDA Clearance to conduct Phase II clinical trial – OATD-01

Molecure received US FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) approval for OATD-01 which will allow the company to conduct Phase II clinical trials in the US. The planned Phase II proof-of-concept study will be the first to treat patients suffering from pulmonary sarcoidosis and is expected to start in the fourth quarter 2023.

Molecure has submitted applications to the EMA and UK MHRA to initiate a Phase II clinical trial in the European Union and Norway and the UK respectively.

Molecure signed an agreement with Simbec-Orion, a leading global Clinical Research Organization which will conduct the clinical trial on behalf of Molecure. The Phase II trial will be conducted in the US and several European Union Countries and enroll 90+ patients with active pulmonary sarcoidosis.

Nine Months Financial Highlights

Operating income of PLN1.3 million, in line with the same period in 2022.

Operating expenses totaled PLN16.3 million, an increase of PLN4.3 million vs the same period last year. This was mainly due to higher research costs as the company’s pipeline advances, higher salaries and costs of external services.

Net loss for the first nine months of the year totaled PLN11.5 million vs net loss of PLN9.4 million in the first nine months of the year in 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, Molecure had cash of nearly PLN85 million (US$20 million).

US$/PLN exchange rate 4.2 as of 30 September 2023.

About Molecure

Molecure S.A. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drugs to the clinical stage, which uses its own unique competences in the field of medicinal chemistry and biology to search for and develop first-in-class small-molecule drugs that, through direct modulation of previously unexplored protein and RNA targets, can be the therapy of many incurable diseases.

Molecure has generated a diverse portfolio of seven distinct programs with the support of leading academic scientific institutions around the world, including Yale University, Rutgers University, the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) in Ghent, the University of Michigan, and the International Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology in Warsaw (MIBMiK).

The most advanced drug candidate developed by Molecure is OATD-01, a first-in-class CHIT1 inhibitor for use in the treatment of interstitial lung diseases such as sarcoidosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which is ready to enter phase II clinical trials. The start of a phase II trial in sarcoidosis patients is expected in Q4 2023.

The second drug candidate is OATD-02, an oral, selective, first-in-class, dual arginase inhibitor (ARG1 and ARG2) for use in cancer treatment, whose phase I clinical trial began with its first administration to a patient in Q1 2023.

Molecure’s headquarters and laboratories are located in Warsaw and Łódź. The company is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ticker: MOC).

For more information, please visit Molecure