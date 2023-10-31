Rising Demand for Higher Education Boosts Global Smart Learning Device Market Growth to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Learning Device Market (by Sub Category, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart learning device market is on a trajectory to reach a staggering US$79.14 billion by 2023, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.14% over the projected period. These advanced devices are revolutionizing education, making learning more efficient and engaging for students worldwide.

Smart learning devices encompass a range of sophisticated tools designed to enhance the acquisition of knowledge and skills. These devices are ushering in an interactive, collaborative, and visually enriched paradigm in education, boosting student involvement and enabling teachers to tailor their instruction to individual student needs. The market for smart learning devices serves educational institutions, individual learners, and business organizations.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Digital Transformation: The adoption of digital transformation technology in educational institutions has increased efficiency and effectiveness in managing learning outcomes. Educational software solutions like ERP and Learning Management Systems (LMS) enable curriculum management, student monitoring, and performance analysis. The demand for smart learning devices is rising in tandem with the need for these solutions, bolstering market growth. Rising Demand for Higher Education: The increasing demand for higher education, coupled with a growing number of universities and colleges, is propelling the smart learning device market forward. Shift towards E-Learning: The shift towards e-learning, especially due to the global digital transformation, is fueling the demand for smart learning devices as they facilitate remote education and online courses. Increased Penetration of Internet: The widespread availability of the internet is a fundamental driver, making online learning accessible to a broader audience and boosting the demand for smart learning devices.

Challenges and Trends

Challenges:

Poor Technical Training of Teachers: Inadequate technical training among educators can hinder the effective implementation of smart learning devices in classrooms. Lack of Infrastructure: Insufficient classroom equipment and variations in internet connectivity across locations and countries present obstacles to the widespread adoption of smart learning devices.

Trends:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI): The integration of AI into smart learning devices is a notable trend, enhancing personalized learning experiences and improving educational outcomes. Rising Penetration of Cloud Computing: Cloud-based solutions are becoming increasingly prevalent, allowing for more accessible and scalable educational resources. Convergence with Virtual Reality (VR) and Animation: Smart learning devices are evolving to incorporate VR and animation, providing immersive educational experiences. Emergence of 5G: The rollout of 5G networks promises to revolutionize connectivity in education, offering faster internet speeds, better quality video conferencing, and improved learning experiences for online courses.

Geographic Coverage

The global smart learning device market is segmented into five regions:

North America: Including the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Including the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe: Covering Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe.

Covering Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific: Encompassing China, Japan, India, Korea Rep., Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.

Encompassing China, Japan, India, Korea Rep., Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa

Latin America

North America currently holds the largest market share, driven by a rising demand for higher education and increased investments in educational technologies. In Asia Pacific, China leads the way with significant investments in education and government initiatives, particularly in B-Based Learning.

Analysis of Key Players

The smart learning device market is characterized by its fragmentation, with several key players vying for dominance:

Hewlett Packard Development Company LP

Foxconn Technology Group (Smart Technologies ULC)

Lenovo Group Limited (Lenovo)

Alphabet Inc. (Google Cloud Platform)

Dell Technologies Inc.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (Promethean, Inc.)

Seiko Epson Corp. (Epson)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. (Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.)

Fujitsu Limited

BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd. (BBK Educational Electronics Corp., Ltd)

Platinum Equity LLC (McGraw Hill Education)

Readboy

