Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Operating Principle (OTDR (Optical Time Domain Reflectometer), OFDR (Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry)), by Application (Acoustic Sensing, Temperature Sensing, Strain Sensing), by Scattering Method (Raman Scattering Effect, Rayleigh Scattering Effect, Brillouin Scattering Effect, Fibre Brag Grating), by Vertical (Oil & Gas, Power and Utility, Safety and Security, Infrastructure, Industrial, Geothermal Wells, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The distributed fibre optic sensing (DFOS) market was valued at US$1,284.8 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

New and Innovative Applications for Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing

Distributed fibre optic sensing (DFOS) is a cutting-edge technology that has evolved rapidly in recent years, opening up new and innovative applications across various industries. This technology utilizes standard optical fibres as sensors, transforming them into continuous monitoring systems capable of detecting and measuring a wide range of physical parameters. For instance, major players developed advanced optical networking technology such as Elastic optical network (EON), OC super-channel with high capacity and speed, and network coding (NC) for physical OC security. In optical networks, Network Coding (NC) is employed to safeguard against link failures, boost multicasting’s spectral efficiency, and shield private connections from prying eyes.

Also, prominent players operating in the market such as QinetiQ Group, AP Sensing, Future Fiber Technologies (AVA Group), and NKT Photonics are adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, agreement, regional business expansion, and new product launch. For instance, in November 2023, QinetiQ Group plc won a research, development, and engineering US$48 million contract to support image processing and advanced optics for U.S. Army.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the distributed fibre optic sensing market. In the initial stages of the pandemic, the market experienced a slowdown due to disruptions in the global supply chain and construction activities. Many projects were delayed or put on hold as social distancing measures and lockdowns were enforced in various parts of the world. This affected the demand for distributed fibre optic sensing solutions in industries such as oil and gas, infrastructure, and transportation, which are key sectors for this technology.

However, as the pandemic continued, there was a growing recognition of the value of distributed fibre optic sensing in monitoring and maintaining critical infrastructure. The need to ensure the safety and reliability of essential facilities like pipelines, bridges, and railways became even more pronounced. As a result, there has been a resurgence in demand for distributed fibre optic sensing solutions in the latter part of the pandemic. Industries have increasingly adopted these technologies to enhance their real-time monitoring capabilities and improve the overall efficiency of their operations.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 300-page report provides 116 tables and 172 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the distributed fibre optic sensing (DFOS) market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for distributed fibre optic sensing (DFOS). Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including operating principle, application, scattering method, and vertical and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing distributed fibre optic sensing (DFOS) market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Demand for Safety and Security Applications

Safety and security applications are at the forefront of driving the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensing market. The intrinsic characteristics of optical fibres to control and protect critical infrastructure, making them an indispensable tool in the modern world. Demand for enhanced surveillance and protection of infrastructure is on the rise, such as oil & gas pipelines, transportation networks, power grids, and even military installations. The DFOS systems play an important role in the oil and gas industry in monitoring pipelines for leaks and intrusions, thus ensuring the safety of both the environment and the surrounding communities. Distributed temperature sensors have mostly been employed for well monitoring, which can cover operations including drilling, well completion, and well abandonment. Distributed acoustic sensing, however, is becoming more and more common for the monitoring and control of pipeline systems. The main applications that have the greatest potential to improve the penetration of distributed fibre optic sensing in the oil and gas sector are well and reservoir monitoring.

Accuracy and Effectiveness in Traffic Flow Detection are Crucial for Intelligent Traffic Management

In traffic flow detection, accuracy and efficiency are essential for intelligent traffic management. With good detection, intelligent traffic management can adjust traffic signal control and traffic regulation, reduce traffic congestion, and detect abnormal behavioural events using timely response. Fiber-optic-based system is commonly use in various fields and enhance the capabilities of smart cities and IoT, and aid communications service suppliers that use underground fiber optics. This system help providers to gather and enhance things according to traffic patterns, while also providing law enforcement with more detailed information to investigate traffic accidents.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) in DFOS System

Integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) is a transformative advancement in the realm of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS) systems, offering unprecedented capabilities for monitoring and managing critical infrastructure and environmental assets. DFOS systems, which rely on optical fibre cables to convert them into distributed sensors, can greatly benefit from IoT integration, as it enhances real-time data acquisition, analysis, and decision-making. One key advantage of integrating IoT with DFOS systems is the ability to extend the reach and coverage of sensing capabilities. IoT sensors can be strategically deployed in tandem with optical fibres, providing additional data points and redundancy. This not only enhances the precision of measurements but also ensures that data is continuously collected, even in areas where fibre optic infrastructure is limited.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the distributed fibre optic sensing (DFOS) market are AP Sensing, Baker Hughes, Inc., Bandweaver Technology, CGG, Febus Optics, FiberSensys Inc, FiberSOnics, Future Fiber Technologies (AVA Group), Halliburton Company, Luna Innovations Incorporated, NKT Photonics, QinetiQ Group plc, Schlumberger, Weatherford International PLC, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, agreement, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 4th October 2023, Schlumberger Limited announced the launch of methane point instrument, a self-installed continuous methane monitoring system that uses IoT-enabled sensors to quickly and cost effectively detect, locate and quantify emissions across oil and gas operations

On 22nd March 2023, AP Sensing launched its advanced third-generation fiber optic Linear Heat Detection (LHD) system - the N45-Series. The LHD N45-Series boasts the longest certified distance range on the market, with up to 16 km and four channels for all distance ranges

