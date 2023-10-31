Asia Mining Investment Annual Conference 2023: Connecting Miners and Investors - Unraveling the Investment Landscape (Singapore, Singapore - May 14-16, 2024)

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "9th Annual Mining Investment Asia" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Explore Asia's Top Resources Hub for Mining Investments, Critical Minerals, Hydrogen & Technology Opportunities
WHY MINING INVESTMENT ASIA?
Now in its' 9th year, Mining Investment Asia is firmly established as South East Asia's largest strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides that, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that transform the industry & we add critical minerals and hydrogen that play a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.
We expect 300 senior level executives, including over 200 investors and 40 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.
Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.
MINERS MEET INVESTORS
Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.
They travel from all over Asia, Australia, North & Latin Americas, Europe and Africa to look out for latest mining projects and investment opportunities.
KEY THEMES
- Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
- Gold & Precious Metals Developments
- Hydrogen Market Trends & Investment Opportunities
- Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
- Base Metals
- Resources Security & Sustainability
- Commodity Trends in North America
- M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
- Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles
- Bulk Metals
- Critical Minerals Demand & Supply Analysis
- Mining Technology Advancements
- Emerging Markets Outlook
- Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
- IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining
WHAT TO EXPECT?
TOP SPEAKERS
Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.
VIRTUAL EXHIBITION
Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to the mining industry.
NETWORKING
From speed networking, 1-2-1 meetings to private chats across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.
Speakers
Terry Salman
Chairman
New Pacific Metals
Pawan Burde
Founder & Managing Director
A2Global Advisors
David Wolfin
President & CEO
Avino Silver & Gold Mines
H.E. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham
CEO
Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation
Meidy Katrin Lengkey
Secretary General
Indonesia Nickel Mining Association
Tressna Gandapradana
Commodity Analyst
PT Bukit Asam
Kevin Lewis
General Manager
Philippine Mining Club
Rita Brooks
Chairwoman
Tembourah Metals
Carla Grepo
Commercial Counsellor
Philippine Department of Trade and Industry
Michael Langford
Executive Director
Airguide International
Gerard Farley
Executive Chairman
Empire Securities Group
Eng. Samya Salem Mohammed
Director, Geology & Mining
Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation
Hendra Sinadia
Executive Director
Indonesian Coal Mining Association
Tony Wenas
President Director
PT Freeport Indonesia
Peter Pham
Managing Director
Phoenix Capital Group
Clyde Russell
Asia Commodities & Energy Columnist
Thomson Reuters
Bahli Lahadalia
Minister of Investment & Chairman of BKPM
Republic Indonesia
Sean Joseph
Co-Founder & CFO
Altilium Metals
Paul Dennison
Managing Director
Forum Energy Metals Corp
Sikander Khan Durrani
Geologist
Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation
Michel Labrousse
Managing Partner
Mazarin Capital
Krisna Sjarif
Chairman
PT Timah Investasi Mineral
Khalid A Alobaidli
CEO
Qatar Mining
Gautam Varma
Managing Director
V2 Ventures
Alan M. Clegg
Co-founder, Chairman & Director
Shumba Energy
Jayant Bhandari
Mining & Minerals and Institutional Investor Expert
Anarcho Capital Inc
H.E. Ali Mohammed Qasem
Director General
Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation
Chris Powell
Secretary/Treasurer and Director
G.A.T.A.
Jose Manuel Goncalves
Vice President, Mineral Exploration and Exploitation
National Authority for Petroleum and Minerals (ANPM)
Edward Gustely
Managing Director
Penida Capital
Selim Saroa
Board Member, Sales Manager - Asia-Pacific & Wise Import Manager
SRP Sadid Otomotiv Anonim Sirket
Didier Rault
CEO
World Mining Investment Limited
