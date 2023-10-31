Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry Trends to 2030 - Sustained Growth in the Global Market for Cashless Self-Service Laundries

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry Trends to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide market for Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services is undergoing significant expansion, having been valued at approximately $67.3 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that this market is set to surge to a substantial $94 billion by 2030, representing a commendable CAGR of 4.3% over the period from 2022 to 2030. The report identifies key segments within this market, with Linen & Uniform Supply expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 5.1%, reaching a value of $54.9 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, growth in the Non Coin-operated Services segment is estimated at a steady 3.9% CAGR over the next eight years.

U.S. Market Valued at $19.1 Billion, China's Growth at 6.1% CAGR

In 2022, the Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services market in the United States boasted a substantial value of $19.1 billion. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to achieve a projected market size of $15.9 billion by 2030. This growth is underpinned by an impressive CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at rates of 2.7% and 3.7%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is projected to experience growth at an approximate 3.5% CAGR.

Prominent Competitors Shaping the Landscape

The Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services market is marked by intense competition, with 92 key competitors featured in this industry. Some of the notable players in this sector include:

Alsco Pty. Ltd. Astoria Dry Cleaning Services ARAMARK Corporation Cleanly Huntington Cleaners Lapels & Linens Sdn. Bhd. Mr. Dobi Laundry Services Rentokil Initial PLC The Eco Laundry Company ZIPS Franchising LLC (Zips Dry Cleaners)

These leading companies are driving innovation and meeting the evolving needs of the market.

Latest Insights and Offerings in the Market

In addition to market statistics and competitor analysis, this report provides several valuable insights and offerings:

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment. Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial. Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates. Access to digital archives and a research platform. Complimentary updates for one year. Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts, and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements, and event keynotes.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $67.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market: Prelude

Commercial Laundry Services to Present Significant Growth Opportunity

Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Regional Market

Competition

Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity

Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advent of Smart Laundry Technologies to Spur Market Growth

Driven by High-Speed Internet Connectivity and Smartphone Penetration, Online On-Demand Laundry Services Market Grows at a Healthy Pace

Global Online Laundry Services Market by Application (in %) for 2019

Online Laundry Services Market by Service Type (in %) for 2019

Coin-Operated Laundry Services Market Grows at a Slow Pace

Hospitality Sector: An Important Market for Laundry Services

On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component

Global Hospitality Market (in US$ Trillion): 2010-2022

Rise in Lodging Services & Travel Accommodation to Drive Increased Use of Commercial Laundry Services

Global Travel Accommodation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026

International Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of Number of Arrivals (in Millions) by Geographic Region for 2018

Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourism Receipts (in US$ Billions) for the Year 2018

Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourist Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018

International Tourist Arrivals by Purpose of Journey (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists for Holidays, Leisure & Recreation, Business & Professional, and Others

Demand on Rise for Sustainable Laundry Services

Sustained Growth in the Market for Cashless Self-Service Laundries

Franchising Business Model Gains Traction in Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry

Healthcare Services: A Traditional Revenue Generator for Laundry Services

Number of Beds Per Thousand Population in Select Countries (2019)

High Demand for Laundry Services from Uniform Supply Market

Residential Laundry Services Market Benefits from Changing Lifestyles and Rise in Single-Person Households

Outsourcing of Laundry Services Gains Momentum

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



