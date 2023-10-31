Human Resource Management (HRM) Market to Cross $62 Billion by 2030 - Global Industry Trends Analysis Featuring Profiles of 21 Key Competitors Including Acecnture, PwC, and IBM

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Resource Management (HRM) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Human Resource Management (HRM) is undergoing remarkable growth, having reached an estimated value of $29.1 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that this market is poised to reach a substantial $62.6 billion by 2030, representing an impressive CAGR of 10.1% over the period from 2022 to 2030. This report identifies key segments within the HRM market, with Core HR expected to achieve an 8.1% CAGR, reaching a value of $18.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. With the ongoing post-pandemic recovery in mind, growth in the Workforce Planning & Analytics segment has been readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next eight years.

U.S. Market Valued at $7.9 Billion, China's Growth at 14.6% CAGR

In 2022, the HRM market in the United States boasted a significant value of $7.9 billion. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is expected to achieve a projected market size of $14.5 billion by 2030. This growth is underpinned by an astonishing CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at rates of 5.2% and 8.2%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is projected to experience growth at an approximate 6.7% CAGR.

Prominent Competitors Shaping the Landscape

The HRM market is marked by intense competition, with 21 key competitors featured in this industry. Some of the notable players in this sector include:

Accenture PLC Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Inc. Ceridian HCM, Inc. Cezanne HR Ltd. IBM Corporation Kronos, Incorporated Mercer LLC NetSuite, Inc. Oracle Corporation PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Sap SE Talentsoft Ultimate Software Workday, Inc.

These leading companies are at the forefront of innovation and market development, aiming to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Latest Insights and Offerings in the Market

In addition to market statistics and competitor analysis, this report provides several valuable insights and offerings:

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, the easing of the zero-COVID policy in China, and its "bumpy" reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial. Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates. Access to digital archives and a Research Platform. Complimentary updates for one year.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $29.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Human Resource Management (HRM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnnnvp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment