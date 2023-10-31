Gas Chromatography Market revenue to hit USD 9 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gas chromatography market size is slated to expand at ~7.10% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 9 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 4 billion in the year 2022.The major factor influencing the growth of the market is growth in the prevalence of air pollution. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization, each year, 6.7 million premature deaths are attributed to the consequences of ambient and home air pollution. Hence, the use gas chromatography is projected to grow.

Gas chromatography is being utilized to tackle the issue by tracking the amount of dangerous pollutants in the air, allowing researchers to see where air pollution is concentrated and how it varies throughout the day and year in order to create efficient preventative measures. Additionally, more people are currently staying in cities due to rapid urbanization, and they are exposed to the toxins produced by industry and transportation. Hence, with the growing urban population the prevalence of pollution is also growing further boosting the market growth for gas chromatography. For instance, by 2050, it is predicted that there will be approximately 8 billion people on the planet.

Growing Population to Boost the Growth of Global Gas Chromatography Market

On November 15, 2022, it is anticipated that there will be 8 billion people on the planet. Additionally, the world's population could rise to approximately 8.5 billion people in 2030 and 9.7 billion people in 2050, according to the most recent UN forecasts. Hence, with this, the demand for food is also surging which is additionally driving the market demand for gas chromatography. The authenticity of food is evaluated and food adulteration is found using GC. It has the ability to locate and calculate indicators, such as certain chemicals, that point to adulteration or substitution. For instance, GC can identify adulterants in honey, alcoholic drinks, spices, and other premium food items.

Gas Chromatography Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Demand for Automotive to Drive the Market Growth in North America

The gas chromatography market in North America is projected to generate the highest market share of about 38% over the coming years. The major element to drive the market growth in this region is rising demand for automotive. For instance, in 2022, the American auto industry sold almost 3 million vehicles. To identify and gauge the chemicals that are released into the air within the automobile through its carpets, door linings, pedals, seat covers and other interior components, the automotive industry has used gas chromatography in this region. Consequently, the market is projected to grow in this region.

Surge in Prevalence of Drink & Drive to Influence the Market Expansion in Asia Pacific

The gas chromatography market in Asia Pacific is estimated to capture the significant percent of share of about 24% over the forecast period. The growth of this market in this region on set to be encouraged by rising prevalence in cases of drink & drive. In India, about 3313 were killed in accidents due to drink and driving in 2021. Hence, there has been growing rule and regulations and survey of drivers to avoid further fatal. As a result, the demand for gas chromatography is growing in this region. It is employed by law enforcement to determine whether or not a person is inebriated.

Gas Chromatography, Segmentation by End-User

Pharmaceuticals & Bio Industries

Academic Research Institutes

Oil & Gas Industry

The pharmaceuticals & bio industries segment is expected to capture the largest revenue of about 38% over the coming years. The growth of the segment could be dominated by growing demand for medicines. The total amount spent on medicine worldwide constantly rising. The amount spent on medications rose from just about 886 billion dollars in 2010 to nearly 1 trillion dollars in 2022. By 2027, that figure is anticipated to reach over 2 trillion. Hence, the need for gas chromatography is growing in order to produce quality products.

Gas Chromatography, Segmentation by Product

Accessories & Consumables

Instruments

Reagents

The accessories & consumables segment is projected to generate the largest market share over the coming years. This could be owing to growing demand for natural gas. Around 3 trillion cubic meters of natural gas were produced worldwide in 2022, a modest decline from the year before. Future predictions indicate that natural gas will ultimately constitute a larger portion of the world's energy sources. As a result, to prevent leaks the adoption of gas chromatography accessories & consumables is rising.

A few of the well-known indsutry leaders in gas chromatography market that are profiled by Research Nester are Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Merck KGaA, Phenomenex, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytiva, and others.

Recent Development in the Market

The GC 2400 Platform is an enhanced automated gas chromatography (GC), headspace sampler, and GC/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) system that was introduced by PerkinElmer, Inc. It will enable more flexible monitoring and exact findings.

In order to provide cutting-edge hardware and software updates, Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced a number of new gas chromatography GCDN and GCDNMS devices.

