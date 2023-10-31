Assessment of the Automotive Gasket Market 2023-2028 by Material, Application, Vehicle Type, End-use Industry, and Region

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Gasket Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive gasket market is on a growth trajectory, with an expected valuation of $3.5 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028. Key drivers for this market include the expansion of vehicle production and the increasing enforcement of fuel efficiency regulations by governments worldwide.

Automotive Gasket Market Insights:

Metallic gaskets are projected to be the highest growing segment over the forecast period, driven by their increasing use in various applications, such as heat exchangers, compressors, condensers, and valves. Passenger Cars Dominate: The passenger car segment is expected to remain the largest in this market, primarily due to the growing sales of passenger cars and the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), connectivity, and human-machine interface in vehicles.

Features of the Automotive Gasket Market:

Market Size Estimates: Comprehensive estimations of the automotive gasket market size in terms of value ($B).

Comprehensive estimations of the automotive gasket market size in terms of value ($B). Trend and Forecast Analysis: A detailed analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2022 and forecasts spanning 2023 to 2028, covering various market segments and regions.

A detailed analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2022 and forecasts spanning 2023 to 2028, covering various market segments and regions. Segmentation Analysis: Examination of the automotive gasket market size across various segments, including material, application, vehicle type, end-use industry, and region.

Examination of the automotive gasket market size across various segments, including material, application, vehicle type, end-use industry, and region. Regional Analysis: In-depth insights into the breakdown of the automotive gasket market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

In-depth insights into the breakdown of the automotive gasket market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of growth prospects in different materials, applications, vehicle types, end-use industries, and regions within the automotive gasket market.

Evaluation of growth prospects in different materials, applications, vehicle types, end-use industries, and regions within the automotive gasket market. Strategic Analysis: Insights into mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and the competitive landscape within the automotive gasket market.

Insights into mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and the competitive landscape within the automotive gasket market. Competitive Intensity Analysis: Examination of the industry's competitive landscape using Porter's Five Forces model.

The global automotive gasket market is set to expand significantly, driven by the demand for gaskets in various applications within the automotive industry and the incorporation of advanced technologies into vehicles. Leading companies in this market are actively focusing on enhancing product quality, expanding manufacturing capabilities, investing in research and development, and optimizing their value chain integration to meet growing demand and ensure competitive effectiveness.

