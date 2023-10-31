Global Botulinum Toxin Market Outlook 2023-2030: Key Players such as AbbVie and Merz Pharma Leading the Competition

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botulinum Toxin - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Botulinum Toxin market, valued at approximately $5.6 billion in 2022, is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach a substantial market size of $11 billion by 2030. This robust expansion is attributed to a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% anticipated over the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030. In this period, the Type A segment, one of the key segments of the market, is expected to experience an equivalent 8.8% CAGR, achieving a market value of $11 billion by the end of the analysis period. Simultaneously, the Type B segment is set to grow at a rate of 7.4% over the next eight years.



Quick Summary

Evolving consumer demands and emerging market trends underscore the importance of insightful data to stay competitive in this expanding market. A thorough understanding of the global economic landscape and extensive competitor analysis detailed in the forthcoming report become essential tools to capitalize on the growth opportunities within the botulinum toxin market.



This comprehensive market research report not only offers in-depth analysis of market trends and dynamics, but it is also fortified with a strong focus on global competitiveness, providing insightful data on key competitor's market shares and geographical presence.

Rapid Growth in the U.S. Market, with an Estimated Worth of $3.3 Billion

The Botulinum Toxin market in the United States is currently valued at a significant $3.3 billion in the year 2022. This market has shown considerable promise, reflecting a burgeoning demand for Botulinum Toxin-based products and procedures. The growth trajectory in the U.S. market is substantial, representing a vital portion of the global industry.

China's Market Projected to Surge with a 16% CAGR

China, as the world's second-largest economy, is set to witness a remarkable surge in its Botulinum Toxin market. The country is forecasted to achieve a market size of approximately $1.2 billion by the year 2030. This growth is underpinned by a remarkable CAGR of 16% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. The rapid expansion of China's Botulinum Toxin market underscores its pivotal role in driving global growth and innovation within the industry.

Other Noteworthy Markets in Japan, Canada, and Germany

Several other geographic markets also stand out for their significant contributions to the Botulinum Toxin market's global expansion. In Japan and Canada, steady growth is anticipated, with forecasted CAGRs of 8.6% and 7.3%, respectively, over the period spanning from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is projected to maintain an impressive growth rate of approximately 9.6% CAGR during the same analysis period.

Key Players in the Botulinum Toxin Market

The Botulinum Toxin market is highly competitive and features a range of prominent players who are driving innovation and development within the industry. Some of the key competitors in this market, totaling 28 featured companies, include:

AbbVie Inc. Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA Evolus, Inc. Galderma SA Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Protox Co. Ltd. Medy-Tox Jetema Co. Ltd. Hugel, Inc.

These companies are at the forefront of the Botulinum Toxin market, shaping its trajectory and contributing to its continued growth.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 353 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Disruptions Impact Botulinum Toxin Business

Virtual Care to the Fore amid COVID-19

Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission

% Rise in Migraine Attacks due to COVID-19 Pandemic for March 2020

COVID-19 Disruptions Highlight Significance of Botulinum Toxin Therapy for Associated Medical Conditions

Researchers Eye on Botulinum Toxin as Potential Therapeutic Option to Alleviate and Manage COVID-19 Infection

Botulinum Toxin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Botulinum Toxin: An Introduction

Outlook

Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead

Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gains Momentum

Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market: In a Nut Shell

Percent of Plastic Surgeons Performing Botulinum Toxin Surgical Procedures in Select Countries: 2019

Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market

Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition Characterizes Botulinum Toxin Market

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Botulinum Toxin Market: 2019

Select Approved Botulinum Toxin Products Worldwide

Companies Entering the Fray

Pharma Companies Eye Lucrative BT Market

Biosimilar BTX Variants Challenge Botox's Leadership

Lack of Differentiation among Approved BTX Products

Comparison of Leading Neurotoxins - Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Safety and Efficacy

Comparison of Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Indications and Year of Approval

BOTOX

Approvals and Indications of Botox in Select Regions

Botox Therapeutic Approvals in the US by Indication

Ipsen Counts on New Indications for Future Growth of Dysport

Xeomin

Merz

Other Products

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Gender

Millennials: A Popular Demographic for Botulinum Toxin

Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group Age Group % Share

Therapeutic Areas and Opportunities

Botox Therapeutic Applications Uses and Indications

Global Therapeutic BTX Neurotoxin Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Indication (2019)

Botulinum Toxin Remains Gold Standard for Treatment of Focal Spasticity

Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications: Potential for Growth

Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for Concern or Jubilation?

Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success

Botulinum Toxin: Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental Diseases

Potential Applications in Dentistry

Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for Revision Treatments

Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum Toxin

Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Cosmetic BTX

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries

Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) of Men and Women by Region

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in Therapeutic Applications

Current Health Expenditure (CHE) as Percentage Of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (%): 2017

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Challenges and Issues

Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With

Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance

Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development

Potential Adverse Side Effects: A Major Barrier to Success

Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals

Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth

Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat

Animal Cruelty: A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

