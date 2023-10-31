Global Botulinum Toxin Market Outlook 2023-2030: Key Players such as AbbVie and Merz Pharma Leading the Competition

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botulinum Toxin - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Botulinum Toxin market, valued at approximately $5.6 billion in 2022, is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach a substantial market size of $11 billion by 2030. This robust expansion is attributed to a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% anticipated over the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030. In this period, the Type A segment, one of the key segments of the market, is expected to experience an equivalent 8.8% CAGR, achieving a market value of $11 billion by the end of the analysis period. Simultaneously, the Type B segment is set to grow at a rate of 7.4% over the next eight years.
Quick Summary
Evolving consumer demands and emerging market trends underscore the importance of insightful data to stay competitive in this expanding market. A thorough understanding of the global economic landscape and extensive competitor analysis detailed in the forthcoming report become essential tools to capitalize on the growth opportunities within the botulinum toxin market.
This comprehensive market research report not only offers in-depth analysis of market trends and dynamics, but it is also fortified with a strong focus on global competitiveness, providing insightful data on key competitor's market shares and geographical presence. Complementary updates and access to a robust digital archive and research platform enrich the purchase, ensuring you're equipped with the latest knowledge to inform strategic decisions. Choose a worthwhile investment and secure your competitive edge with this irreplaceable tool.
Rapid Growth in the U.S. Market, with an Estimated Worth of $3.3 Billion
The Botulinum Toxin market in the United States is currently valued at a significant $3.3 billion in the year 2022. This market has shown considerable promise, reflecting a burgeoning demand for Botulinum Toxin-based products and procedures. The growth trajectory in the U.S. market is substantial, representing a vital portion of the global industry.
China's Market Projected to Surge with a 16% CAGR
China, as the world's second-largest economy, is set to witness a remarkable surge in its Botulinum Toxin market. The country is forecasted to achieve a market size of approximately $1.2 billion by the year 2030. This growth is underpinned by a remarkable CAGR of 16% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. The rapid expansion of China's Botulinum Toxin market underscores its pivotal role in driving global growth and innovation within the industry.
Other Noteworthy Markets in Japan, Canada, and Germany
Several other geographic markets also stand out for their significant contributions to the Botulinum Toxin market's global expansion. In Japan and Canada, steady growth is anticipated, with forecasted CAGRs of 8.6% and 7.3%, respectively, over the period spanning from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is projected to maintain an impressive growth rate of approximately 9.6% CAGR during the same analysis period.
Key Players in the Botulinum Toxin Market
The Botulinum Toxin market is highly competitive and features a range of prominent players who are driving innovation and development within the industry. Some of the key competitors in this market, totaling 28 featured companies, include:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Evolus, Inc.
- Galderma SA
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
- Protox Co. Ltd.
- Medy-Tox
- Jetema Co. Ltd.
- Hugel, Inc.
These companies are at the forefront of the Botulinum Toxin market, shaping its trajectory and contributing to its continued growth.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|353
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Disruptions Impact Botulinum Toxin Business
- Virtual Care to the Fore amid COVID-19
- Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission
- % Rise in Migraine Attacks due to COVID-19 Pandemic for March 2020
- COVID-19 Disruptions Highlight Significance of Botulinum Toxin Therapy for Associated Medical Conditions
- Researchers Eye on Botulinum Toxin as Potential Therapeutic Option to Alleviate and Manage COVID-19 Infection
- Botulinum Toxin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Botulinum Toxin: An Introduction
- Outlook
- Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead
- Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gains Momentum
- Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market: In a Nut Shell
- Percent of Plastic Surgeons Performing Botulinum Toxin Surgical Procedures in Select Countries: 2019
- Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market
- Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth
- Competitive Landscape
- Intense Competition Characterizes Botulinum Toxin Market
- Market Share of Leading Players in Global Botulinum Toxin Market: 2019
- Select Approved Botulinum Toxin Products Worldwide
- Companies Entering the Fray
- Pharma Companies Eye Lucrative BT Market
- Biosimilar BTX Variants Challenge Botox's Leadership
- Lack of Differentiation among Approved BTX Products
- Comparison of Leading Neurotoxins - Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Safety and Efficacy
- Comparison of Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Indications and Year of Approval
- BOTOX
- Approvals and Indications of Botox in Select Regions
- Botox Therapeutic Approvals in the US by Indication
- Ipsen Counts on New Indications for Future Growth of Dysport
- Xeomin
- Merz
- Other Products
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market
- Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes
- Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market
- Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Gender
- Millennials: A Popular Demographic for Botulinum Toxin
- Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group Age Group % Share
- Therapeutic Areas and Opportunities
- Botox Therapeutic Applications Uses and Indications
- Global Therapeutic BTX Neurotoxin Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Indication (2019)
- Botulinum Toxin Remains Gold Standard for Treatment of Focal Spasticity
- Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications: Potential for Growth
- Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for Concern or Jubilation?
- Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success
- Botulinum Toxin: Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental Diseases
- Potential Applications in Dentistry
- Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for Revision Treatments
- Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum Toxin
- Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Cosmetic BTX
- Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries
- Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) of Men and Women by Region
- Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in Therapeutic Applications
- Current Health Expenditure (CHE) as Percentage Of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (%): 2017
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Challenges and Issues
- Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With
- Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance
- Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development
- Potential Adverse Side Effects: A Major Barrier to Success
- Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals
- Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth
- Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat
- Animal Cruelty: A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
