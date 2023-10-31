Global Card-based Access Control Systems Market Outlook 2023-2030: Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Card-based Access Control Systems Market Outlook 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Card-based Access Control Systems Market Set to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030

The global Card-based Access Control Systems market is experiencing substantial growth, with an estimated value of $2.3 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that this market is set to surge to $3.9 billion by 2030, marking a robust CAGR of 6.6% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Key segments within this market, such as BFSI, are anticipated to witness a 5.2% CAGR, reaching $545.7 million by the end of the analysis period, while the Retail segment is expected to grow at a steady 5.7% CAGR over the next eight years.

U.S. Market Valued at $586.2 Million, China's Growth at 8.1% CAGR

In 2022, the Card-based Access Control Systems market in the U.S. was valued at an impressive $586.2 million. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to attain a projected market size of $847 million by 2030, driven by a remarkable CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at rates of 5.3% and 5.7%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is set to experience growth at an approximate 5.8% CAGR.

Prominent Competitors Shaping the Landscape

The Card-based Access Control Systems market is highly competitive, with 91 key competitors featured. Some of the notable players in this industry include:

Assa Abloy AB Axis Communications AB Gunnebo AB Tensor PLC Shenzhen Sycreader RFID Technology Co. Ltd. SALTO Systems, S.L. Nortech Control Systems Ltd. Sonitrol Corporation Secura Key ZKTECO Co. Ltd.

These leading companies are at the forefront of innovation and market development, striving to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Latest Insights and Offerings in the Market

In addition to market statistics and competitor analysis, this report provides several valuable insights and offerings:

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment. Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial. Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates. Access to digital archives and a research platform. Complimentary updates for one year. Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts, and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements, and event keynotes.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 433 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Outbreak to Introduce New Changes in Access Control Domain

COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Demand for Mobile Access Control Credentials

Card-based Access Control Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Electronic Access Control Systems: A Prelude

Card-based Access Control Systems

Types of Card-based Electronic Access Control Systems

Traditional Cards

Smart Cards

Contactless Smart Card Technology

Insight into Smart Card based Access Control Systems

Access Control Cards Stay Relevant Despite Rise of Biometrics

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the Overall Electronic Access Control Industry

Integrated Systems Grow in Prominence

Market Outlook

Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential

Widespread Consumer Awareness: The Crucible for Success

Stiff Competition from Biometrics and Mobile Credentials Pose a Major Challenge

High Implementation Costs Deter Smart Card Adoption

Competition

Players from Developed Markets Face Growing Competition from Low-Cost Asian Manufacturers

M&A Activity Picks Up

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card Based Access Control Technologies

Smart Cards Outshines Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards

Global Card-based Access Control Systems by Segment (In %)

Multi-Application Smart Cards Grow in Demand

Advancements in Smart Card Readers Drive Adoption

Businesses Opt for Hybrid Approach

Smart Card EACS as Smart ID Badges

Smart Card EACS Witness Increasing Application as Attendance Management Tool

Biometric Smart Cards in Spotlight

The Enterprise Sector: A Major End Use Market for Card Based EACS

Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2022 and 2024

Smart Cities to Drive Adoption

Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2018-2026

Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Areas Drive Demand in Healthcare Establishments

Focus Grows on Reducing the Touchpoints in Hospitals

Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Method in Hospitality Facilities

Different Types of Access Cards for Hospitality Sector: A Snapshot

Slowdown in Hospitality Sector Impacts Growth

Impact of COVID-19 on Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select Countries: March 2020

Shift from Traditional Frisking and Manual Verification Procedures in Physical Access Control Boost Market Prospects

Government Sector: An Important Market for Card Based EACS

Higher Education Sector: A Key Contributor to Growth

Millennial Population to Significantly Influence Access Control Solutions Market

Integration of Access Control and Visitor Management Improves Security & Operational Efficiency

Logical Access Control: Market Laden with Immense Potential for Card Based EACS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



