Outlook on the Global Industrial Chocolate Market, 2023-2030: Ruby Chocolate Unlocking Dazzling Avenues for the Industry

The global Industrial Chocolate market is on a trajectory of impressive growth, with an estimated value of $57.8 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that this market is set to reach a substantial $81.8 billion by 2030, marking a noteworthy CAGR of 4.4% during the period from 2022 to 2030. This report identifies key segments within this market, with Cocoa Butter expected to record a robust CAGR of 5.1%, reaching $38.9 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, growth in the Cocoa Powder segment is estimated at a steady 4.2% CAGR over the next eight years.

U.S. Market Valued at $13.3 Billion, China's Growth at 6.8% CAGR

In 2022, the Industrial Chocolate market in the United States was valued at a substantial $13.3 billion. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to achieve a market size of $7.8 billion by 2030, driven by an impressive CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at rates of 2.6% and 4.7%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is projected to experience growth at an approximate 3.8% CAGR. In the Asia-Pacific region, countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea are expected to contribute to the market's growth, with an estimated value of $8.4 billion by 2030.

Prominent Competitors Shaping the Landscape

The Industrial Chocolate market is characterized by intense competition, with 77 key competitors featured. Some of the notable players in this industry include:

Aalst Chocolate Pte. Ltd. Barry Callebaut AG The Campco Ltd. Cargill, Inc. CEMOI Group Clasen Quality Chocolate, Inc. Ferrero S.p.A. Foleys Candies L.P. Fuji Oil Co. Ltd. Guittard Chocolate Company The Hershey Co. Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd. Mars Inc. Mondelez International, Inc. NATRA SA Nestle SA (Switzerland)

These leading companies are at the forefront of innovation and market development, aiming to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Key Topics Covered



Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Subdued Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Persistent Challenges & Slower Decline in Underlying Core Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Chocolate Market

Competitive Scenario

Industrial Chocolate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Industrial Chocolate Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Global Industrial Chocolate Market Relishes Scoopful of Gains with Medley of Drivers & Trends

Cocoa Butter Wins Consumer Favor for Flavor

Confectionery Grabs the Largest Pie, Chocolate Dives Deep into Dairy Products

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developed Regions Market Trends

Asia-Pacific Brims with Notable Growth Potential

China

Growth Restrains

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Health Benefits of Cocoa Drives Market Demand

Prominent Trends Stirring the Industrial Chocolate Market Right Now

Crafted to Taste: Increasing Allure of Artisan Chocolates Drives Demand for Industrial Chocolates

Bean-to-Craft Bar

Creativity & Product Launch Catalyze Expansion

Technological Advances Create Perfect Moments for Next-Level Chocolate Production

Technology Trends Redefining Commercial Chocolate Production

Ruby Chocolate: The Bright Star Unlocking Dazzling Avenues for Industrial Chocolate

Demand for Savory Flavored Chocolates Gains Momentum Driving Market Expansion

Constantly Rising Awareness Regarding Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle is Propelling Use of Natural Sweeteners

Use of Organic Ingredients for Manufacturing Chocolates Witnesses a Surge

Demand for Gluten-Free and Plant-Based Chocolates Witnesses a Surge

The Market for Industrial Chocolate to Benefit from Dark Chocolate's Increased Consumption

Immersing Consumers in Multisensory Experiences

Link with Mental Health

Gourmet Chocolates: A Niche and Attractive Market

Start-ups Stir Up the Industrial Chocolate Play

Increasing Demand for Premium Chocolates in the Travel-Retail Segment Bodes Well for Market Growth

The Rise in Health-improving Food Product Demand to Propel Superior-quality Industrial Chocolate Sales

Growing Food & Beverage Sector Drives the Demand for Industrial Chocolates

Confectionery: A Vibrant End-Use Vertical for Industrial Chocolate Market

Volatile Cocoa Prices Impact the Confectionery Industry

Global Cocoa Prices (Sept-2019 to Sept-2023) (in US$/Tonne)

Cocoa Supply Chain Undergoes Change

World Cocoa Production (2023): Percentage Breakdown of Production by Region

Sustainable Practices in Cocoa Production

Dairy Products: A Market Laden with Opportunities for Industrial Chocolate

Global Production of Milk, Butter and Cheese (in kt pw) by Developed and Developing Countries for Average 2018-20, 2021 and 2030

Sustained Demand for Frozen Desserts & Ice Cream Augurs Well for Industrial Chocolate Market

