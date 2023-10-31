Global Swine Diagnostics Market: A Booming $385.39 Million Industry by 2030 - Unveiling Key Insights

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swine Diagnostics Market Size and Forecasts, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type, Sample Type, Disease, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The swine diagnostics market was valued at 194.15 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 385.39 million by 2030; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030..







According to Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs of the Government of UK, African swine fever (ASF) is a highly infectious viral disease of pigs. The disease generally results in high mortality even in its acute form. The FAO of the United Nations published an article on the ASF situation update in Asia & Pacific in July 2023. As per this article, ASF is a growing disease that affects pigs with up to 100% fatality rate. Since the first case reported on January 15, 2019, Mongolia has reported 11 outbreaks in 6 provinces and in Ulaanbaatar.

Nearly 3,000 pigs have died due to ASF as of April 2019. On September 17, 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) of the Republic of Korea confirmed the first ASF outbreak. The disease was detected in 36 domestic pig farms in Gyeonggi-do (17), Incheon City (5), and Gangwon-do (14), of which 8 of these farms have started reporting ASF cases again since January 2023. In Indonesia, after the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries announced the confirmation of the ASF outbreak on 27 September 2019, ASF spread to almost all villages within a year.

At least 129,000 pigs, 28% of the total pig population, have died due to ASF. In China, ASF has been detected in 32 provinces/autonomous regions/municipalities/special administrative regions since the confirmation of the first outbreak in Liaoning Province by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) on August 3, 2018. The recent outbreak was reported on February 11, 2023, in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong SAR, located close to the border with Guangdong Province.



According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), over 100 million cases of pig diseases were reported worldwide in 2021. The most common pig diseases were African swine fever, swine influenza, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), pseudorabies, and enzootic pneumonia of pigs. Additionally, in the US, the OIE estimates that approximately 70% of pig herds are infected with Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome. The disease is also common in other parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, and South America. Thus, the rising prevalence of various swine diseases boosts the swine diagnostic market worldwide.



Germany is the Largest Market in Europe for Swine Diagnostics Market



In the first quarter of 2023, Germany and a few other European Union (EU) countries reported outbreaks of ASF in domestic pigs. In April 2023, the Animal Disease Information System (ADIS) data stated that ASF virus was detected in domestic pigs and wild boar in Germany at the beginning of March 2023, accounting for incidences of 1 and 486. The incidences were reported in the Brandenburg region's small farm of 11 animals.

Thus, the swine diagnostics market in Germany is expected to flourish significantly in the coming years owing to growing diagnostics for ASF. According to the German Ministry of Agriculture (BMEL) till November 2021, similar outbreaks were reported in the country in 2020 and 2021. ASF outbreaks in wild boar in Germany accounted for 403 cases in 2020 and 2,131 cases in 2021.

Therefore, the number of incidences reflects the demand for swine diagnostics kits to detect the ASF virus in pigs. The demand would continue to rise in the near future owing to the growing incidences of ASF. Moreover, the country has the presence of big players such as AniCon (a part of SAN Group) and IVD GmbH, which significantly contribute to the swine diagnostics market growth. The companies are actively developing new disease diagnosis techniques and collaborating with government entities to boost diagnostics.

Companies Mentioned

BioCheck BV

Idexx Laboratories Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Zoetis Inc

Neogen Corp

INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH

Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd

Innovative Diagnostics SAS

SAN Group GmbH

Bionote Inc

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the swine diagnostics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global swine diagnostics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global swine diagnostics market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $194.15 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $385.39 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology



4. Swine Diagnostics Market Landscape



5. Swine Diagnostics Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers:

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Pork and Pork Products

5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Swine Diseases

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Costs Involved in Pork Health Maintenance

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Favorable Government Initiatives

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising R&D Efforts to Create Novel Pharmaceuticals

5.5 Impact Analysis:



6. Swine Diagnostics Market - Global Market Analysis



7. Global Swine Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Product Type



8. Global Swine Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Sample Type



9. Global Swine Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Disease



10. Global Swine Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by End User

11. Swine Diagnostics Market - Geographical Analysis



12. Pre & Post Covid-19 Impact



13. Swine Diagnostics Market Industry Landscape



14. Company Profiles

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l03gpd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment