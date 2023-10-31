Electronics Industry Drives Demand for Thermal Management Solutions: Report Explores Emerging Technologies and M&A Trends in the Thermal Management Technologies Market

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Thermal Management Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global thermal management technologies market is set to reach $26.1 billion in 2028 from $17.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.5%.
The latest market analysis report on thermal management technologies reveals a promising outlook for the global market. The report covers various product areas, including materials, hardware, and software segments, providing insights into market size, revenue trends, and future projections. With a focus on competitive dynamics, research and development capabilities, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this report offers a comprehensive view of the thermal management technologies market.
Key segments within the market include:
- Thermal Management Hardware
- Thermal Management Software
- Thermal Management Interface Products
- Thermal Management Substrates
- Thermal Management Application Areas
This comprehensive report, which includes 97 data tables and 39 additional tables, offers valuable insights into the market's historical revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, and forecasts for 2024 through 2028. It also provides projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) to help stakeholders understand market trends.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities, along with an understanding of the regulatory environment.
- Concept Development and Hardware Testing: Explore effective thermal designs, power dissipation, and environmental factors impacting thermal management systems.
- Technological Advancements: Learn about rapid prototyping, thermal sensing technologies, new manufacturing processes, and developments in thermal management software, including computational fluid design and heat transfer.
- ESG Developments: Understand environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments and their influence on the market. Get insights into relevant patents, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), venture fundings, and emerging technologies.
- Profiles of Major Players: Discover key players in the industry and gain valuable insights into their strategies and offerings.
Thermal management technology plays a crucial role in maintaining the temperature of electronic devices and systems. As the electronics industry advances with higher power densities and smaller form factors, effective thermal management becomes essential to ensure product reliability and performance by reducing heat generated by devices.
The demand for thermal management techniques and frameworks is on the rise across various industries, including medical, automotive, aviation, and renewable energy. Whether in larger medical devices or smaller research equipment, the need for thermal management arrangements and frameworks continues to grow in the healthcare sector.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Gentherm
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Laird Technologies Inc.
- Spectra-Mat Inc.
- Aavid Thermalloy
- Alcoa Corp.
- Asetek Inc.
- Comair Rotron
- Cool Innovations
- Coolit Systems
- Cps Technologies Corp.
- Dynatron Corp.
- Motivair Corp.
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- Ansys Inc.
- Daat Research Corp.
- Hexagon Ab
- Netzsch-Geratebau GmbH
- AI Technology
- Ametek Inc.
- Chomerics (Division of Parker Hannifin)
- Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa
- Lord Corp.
- Master Bond Inc.
- Amkor Technology
- Cooler Master Technology Inc.
- Materion Corp.
- Morgan Technical Ceramics
- Stats Chippac Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|243
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$17.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$26.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Overview
- Examples of Passive Cooling Methods
- Examples of Active Cooling Methods
- Thermal Management Technique Types
- Air Cooling, Liquid Cooling and Two-Phase Cooling
- Conduction Cooling
- Importance of Thermal Management Techniques
- Importance of Thermal Management
- Power Dissipation
- Environmental and Regulatory Factors
- Effective Thermal Design for Electronic Systems
- Concept Development
- Detailed Design
- Hardware Test
- Other Developments
- Packaging Designed for Thermal Performance
- Thermal Test Dies
- Thermal Sensing Technologies
- New Manufacturing Processes
- Rapid Prototyping and Fast Delivery of Final Product
- Thermal Management of Outdoor Enclosures
- Portable Device
- Light-Emitting Diodes
- Data Centers
- High-Performance Computing
- High-Performance Embedded Computers
- Thermal Management Product Types
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Consumers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Competitive Rivalry
- Threat of Substitutes
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Thermal Management Technologies Market
- Positive Impact
- Negative Impact
- Post-Covid-19 Scenario
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Thermal Management Technologies Market
Chapter 4 Thermal Management Technologies: Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Device
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 ESG Development
Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
Chapter 12 Merger and Acquisition and Funding Outlook
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
Chapter 15 Appendix: Abbreviations/Acronyms
