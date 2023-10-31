Electronics Industry Drives Demand for Thermal Management Solutions: Report Explores Emerging Technologies and M&A Trends in the Thermal Management Technologies Market

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Thermal Management Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermal management technologies market is set to reach $26.1 billion in 2028 from $17.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The latest market analysis report on thermal management technologies reveals a promising outlook for the global market. The report covers various product areas, including materials, hardware, and software segments, providing insights into market size, revenue trends, and future projections. With a focus on competitive dynamics, research and development capabilities, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this report offers a comprehensive view of the thermal management technologies market.

Key segments within the market include:

Thermal Management Hardware Thermal Management Software Thermal Management Interface Products Thermal Management Substrates Thermal Management Application Areas

This comprehensive report, which includes 97 data tables and 39 additional tables, offers valuable insights into the market's historical revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, and forecasts for 2024 through 2028. It also provides projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) to help stakeholders understand market trends.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities, along with an understanding of the regulatory environment.

Concept Development and Hardware Testing: Explore effective thermal designs, power dissipation, and environmental factors impacting thermal management systems.

Technological Advancements: Learn about rapid prototyping, thermal sensing technologies, new manufacturing processes, and developments in thermal management software, including computational fluid design and heat transfer.

ESG Developments: Understand environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments and their influence on the market. Get insights into relevant patents, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), venture fundings, and emerging technologies.

Profiles of Major Players: Discover key players in the industry and gain valuable insights into their strategies and offerings.

Thermal management technology plays a crucial role in maintaining the temperature of electronic devices and systems. As the electronics industry advances with higher power densities and smaller form factors, effective thermal management becomes essential to ensure product reliability and performance by reducing heat generated by devices.

The demand for thermal management techniques and frameworks is on the rise across various industries, including medical, automotive, aviation, and renewable energy. Whether in larger medical devices or smaller research equipment, the need for thermal management arrangements and frameworks continues to grow in the healthcare sector.

Companies Mentioned

3M

Gentherm

Honeywell International Inc.

Laird Technologies Inc.

Spectra-Mat Inc.

Aavid Thermalloy

Alcoa Corp.

Asetek Inc.

Comair Rotron

Cool Innovations

Coolit Systems

Cps Technologies Corp.

Dynatron Corp.

Motivair Corp.

Altair Engineering Inc.

Ansys Inc.

Daat Research Corp.

Hexagon Ab

Netzsch-Geratebau GmbH

AI Technology

Ametek Inc.

Chomerics (Division of Parker Hannifin)

Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

Lord Corp.

Master Bond Inc.

Amkor Technology

Cooler Master Technology Inc.

Materion Corp.

Morgan Technical Ceramics

Stats Chippac Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $26.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Examples of Passive Cooling Methods

Examples of Active Cooling Methods

Thermal Management Technique Types

Air Cooling, Liquid Cooling and Two-Phase Cooling

Conduction Cooling

Importance of Thermal Management Techniques

Importance of Thermal Management

Power Dissipation

Environmental and Regulatory Factors

Effective Thermal Design for Electronic Systems

Concept Development

Detailed Design

Hardware Test

Other Developments

Packaging Designed for Thermal Performance

Thermal Test Dies

Thermal Sensing Technologies

New Manufacturing Processes

Rapid Prototyping and Fast Delivery of Final Product

Thermal Management of Outdoor Enclosures

Portable Device

Light-Emitting Diodes

Data Centers

High-Performance Computing

High-Performance Embedded Computers

Thermal Management Product Types

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Threat of New Entrants

Competitive Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Impact of Covid-19 on the Thermal Management Technologies Market

Positive Impact

Negative Impact

Post-Covid-19 Scenario

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Thermal Management Technologies Market

Chapter 4 Thermal Management Technologies: Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Device

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 ESG Development

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Merger and Acquisition and Funding Outlook

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Chapter 15 Appendix: Abbreviations/Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8m3xgp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment