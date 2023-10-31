United States Terrazzo Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Epoxy Terrazzo Dominates the Market Due to Resistant, Aesthetic, and Long-Lasting Features

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Terrazzo Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cement (Sand Cushion, Bonded, Monolithic, Polyacrylate, Rustic), Epoxy), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. terrazzo market size is expected to reach USD 13.47 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9%

The U.S. Terrazzo Flooring market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by increasing demand from the residential and commercial construction sectors.

Terrazzo flooring stands out due to its high-performance characteristics, including impact resistance, high durability, and resistance to bacteria growth. Additionally, its long-term cost-effectiveness, driven by low maintenance costs, is making it an attractive choice in the flooring industry.

While terrazzo installation costs are higher compared to coatings, tiles, and polished concrete surfaces, it offers substantial benefits in the long run. Recent industry developments include the introduction of new-generation flooring systems, software for designing customer-centric patterns, and fully automated concrete tile manufacturing processes to enhance the aesthetic appeal of terrazzo flooring.

Although ceramics have emerged as a cost-effective alternative to terrazzo, the latter remains the preferred choice for its superior floor finishing and beauty. The lower maintenance costs of terrazzo flooring compared to ceramics further contribute to its increased adoption in the U.S.

In 2022, the epoxy product segment accounted for over 66.3% of the total market revenue. Epoxy terrazzo is expected to continue dominating the market due to its resistance to common issues such as oil and chemical stains. Cement terrazzo, a traditional flooring system suitable for external applications and renovation projects without a vapor barrier, also maintains a presence in the market. It is known for its minimal maintenance requirements and longevity.

Among all flooring options available in the U.S. for educational buildings, epoxy terrazzo receives high ratings for both appearance and performance. Additionally, the renovation of existing government buildings is expected to drive demand for terrazzo flooring.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered United States

Company Profiles

Terrazzo USA

Master Terrazzo Technologies Inc.

Doyle Dickerson Terrazzo, Inc.

The Venice Art Terrazzo Co., Inc.

Krez Group, Inc.

Terrazzo and Marble Supply

Klein & Co. Terrazzo

Concord Terrazzo Company, Inc.

American Terrazzo

RBC Industries, Inc.

F & M Tile & Terrazzo Co., Inc.

Angelozzi Terrazzo

Key Resin Company

EnviroGLAS Products, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Terrazzo Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Market Opportunities

3.5.4. Market Challenges

3.6. PESTEL Analysis

3.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8. Case Studies

3.8.1. Muhammad Ali Center

3.8.2. Henderson City Hall



Chapter 4. U.S. Terrazzo Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Terrazzo Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Cement

4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Million Square Feet) (USD Million)

4.2.2. Sand cushion

4.2.3. Bonded

4.2.4. Monolithic

4.2.5. Polyacrylate

4.2.6. Rustic

4.3. Epoxy



Chapter 5. U.S. Terrazzo Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Terrazzo Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Educational Buildings

5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Million Square Feet) (USD Million)

5.3. Commercial Buildings

5.4. Institutional Buildings

5.5. Transport Infrastructures

5.6. Other Applications



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.4. Competitive Market Positioning



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company overview

7.2. Financial performance

7.3. Product benchmarking

7.4. Strategic initiatives

