Wi-Fi 7 | Global Market Trends and Opportunity Roadmap to 2030 | Deployment of Openroaming and Passpoint Technology Gathering Pace

The global Wi-Fi 7 market is poised for remarkable growth, with an estimated value of USD 1. billion in 2023 and a projected reach of USD 24.2 billion by 2030, signifying a significant CAGR of 57.2% between 2023 and 2030. This exponential growth is primarily attributed to the emergence of various key players in the ecosystem, contributing to a competitive and diverse market. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at establishing smart cities are expected to play a pivotal role in driving the adoption of Wi-Fi 7 technology in the near future.

In the rapidly evolving technology landscape, the Wi-Fi 7 market is marking significant strides with diverse applications ranging from smart cities, healthcare, to industrial applications. This emergent market holds immense opportunities for key stakeholders seeking to capitalize on this growth trend. Unveiling the nuances of this burgeoning market, our market research report provides an all-encompassing view of key influencers, market leaders, and growth drivers in the Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem.



The report delves into the instrumental role of System on a Chip (SoC) segment in shaping the Wi-Fi 7 landscape, and the potential applications and benefits of Wi-Fi 7 in the healthcare and life sciences sector, including telehealth services and surgical robotics control. Furthermore, the fast-paced growth of wireless technology adoption in the Asia Pacific region mandates an in-depth analysis provided in this report. Bolstered by a granular breakdown of industry experts input, this report is a compendium of key insights for decision-makers navigating the Wi-Fi 7 market.

Hardware and the Role of System on Chip (SoC)

Within the Wi-Fi 7 landscape, the System on Chip (SoC) segment is set to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. SoC, short for System on a Chip, is an integrated circuit that consolidates most or all components of a computer or electronic system onto a single chip. These chips find application in an array of devices, spanning smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and smart home devices.

The introduction of Wi-Fi 7 has spurred chipmakers to develop new chipsets that are cost-effective, interoperable, and easily integrated into a wide range of devices employing Wi-Fi technology. SoC, as a crucial component of Wi-Fi 7, plays an integral role in the production of hardware like routers, gateways, modems, access points, smartphones, and laptops, facilitating seamless Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. This technology has witnessed rapid adoption, serving diverse applications, including cloud-based gaming, the Internet of Things (IoT), video streaming, smartphones, laptops, and industrial uses.

Verticals and Healthcare's Fast-Growing Role

In terms of verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Wi-Fi 7, alongside other wireless technologies, is making significant contributions to the healthcare industry. It enables the connection of medical devices to the internet, facilitating remote patient monitoring by healthcare providers. This not only enhances patient care but also reduces costs.

Wi-Fi 7 supports telehealth services, enabling remote consultations between patients and healthcare providers. This expanded accessibility is particularly beneficial for patients in rural areas or those facing travel challenges. Studies have shown substantial cost savings, with telemedicine saving hospitals an average of $1,200 per patient. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 7 plays a pivotal role in controlling surgical robots, enhancing the precision and accuracy of surgical procedures. It also facilitates data collection from medical devices and wearables, which contributes to advancements in medical research, reducing surgical complications and improving patient outcomes.

Asia-Pacific's Prominence in Wireless Technology

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate within the Wi-Fi 7 market during the forecast period. The region's ascent in the wireless technology arena has been nothing short of remarkable. Factors contributing to this rapid rise include the sheer scale of the Asian market, with over half of the world's population residing in Asia, creating a substantial potential market for wireless services.

Increased earnings have allowed individuals in Asia to spend more on luxuries, including cellular services, thereby driving demand for wireless products and services. This heightened demand, in turn, has stimulated innovation and investment in the wireless industry. The Asian government's proactive involvement has significantly facilitated the growth of the wireless industry.

Research Coverage and Key Players

The market study comprehensively covers various segments of the Wi-Fi 7 market, estimating market size and growth potential across different categories, including offerings (hardware, solutions, and services), location type, application, vertical, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players. Notable companies in the Wi-Fi 7 market include Qualcomm, Broadcom, TP-Link, ZTE, Mediatek, Keysight Technologies, MaxLinear, Huawei, Commscope, Vantiva, LitePoint, Rohde & Schwarz, Intel, HFCL, Netgear, SDMC Technology, Senscomm Semiconductor, H3C, VVDN Technologies, Actiontec Electronics, ADB Global, Ruijie Networks, and Edgewater Wireless Systems. These industry leaders have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the evolving Wi-Fi 7 market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 57.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Adoption of IoT Mitigation of Network Traffic and Interference Offered by Wi-Fi 7 Increasing Focus on QoE for End-Users Pandemic-Driven Lifestyle Changes Led to Growing Demand for Data-Intensive, Low-Latency Applications and Use Cases

Restraints High Cost of Installation Stringent Government Data Regulations and Guidelines

Opportunities Deployment of Openroaming and Passpoint Technology Gathering Pace Wi-Fi 7 to Offer Key Areas of Investment for New Connectivity Technologies Growing Adoption of 5G Technology

Challenges High Probability of Spectrum Congestion



Value Chain Analysis

Government Regulatory Authorities

Wi-Fi Solution Providers

Service Providers

System Integrators

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Customer Premises Equipment/Connectivity Hardware Providers

Mobile Network Operators

Ethics and Implications of Wi-Fi 7

Bias and Fairness

Privacy and Security

Intellectual Property

Accountability and Responsibility

Societal and Economic Impact

Technology Analysis

Related Technologies Target Wake Time (TWT) Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) Multi-Link Operation (MLO)

Adjacent Technologies Wimax Multefire LTE 5G Network



Current and Emerging Business Models

SaaS Model

Consulting Services Model

Revenue Sharing Model

Managed Services Model

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Use Cases

Transportation and Logistics

FedEx Uses Wi-Fi 7 to Automate Its Warehouses

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Cisco Uses Wi-Fi 7 to Develop New Telehealth Solutions

Future Landscape of Market

Wi-Fi 7 Technology Roadmap Till 2030

Short-Term Roadmap (2023-2025)

Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028)

Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)

Companies Mentioned

Actiontec Electronics

ADB Global

Broadcom

Commscope

Edgewater Wireless Systems

H3C

HFCL

Huawei

Intel

Keysight Technologies

Litepoint

Maxlinear

Mediatek

Netgear

Qualcomm

Rohde & Schwarz

Ruijie Networks

Sdmc Technology

Senscomm Semiconductor

TP-Link

Vantiva

VVDN Technologies

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dljyiv

