Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market 2023-2028: Polypropylene Powers Ahead - Why the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Can't Ignore PP

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market by Source (Bottles, Non-bottle Rigid), Polymer Type, Processing Type (Mechanical, Chemical, Biological), End-use (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market is set for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 62.1 billion in 2023 to USD 92.6 billion by 2028. A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% between 2023 and 2028 is expected, driven by a growing global awareness of environmental issues, coupled with economic growth, rapid urbanization, and changes in consumer lifestyles.

Key Drivers for the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market:

Swift Urbanization: As the world's population increasingly resides in urban areas, waste generation continues to rise.

As the world's population increasingly resides in urban areas, waste generation continues to rise. Economic Growth: Growing economies have contributed to the generation of more waste.

Growing economies have contributed to the generation of more waste. Changing Lifestyles: Changing consumer lifestyles has led to increased consumption and waste production.

Changing consumer lifestyles has led to increased consumption and waste production. Environmental Awareness: Greater consumer education and understanding of environmental and health impacts have raised awareness about waste management.

Greater consumer education and understanding of environmental and health impacts have raised awareness about waste management. New Technologies: Globally, advancements in recycling technologies are reducing waste production and promoting sustainable development.

Non-Bottle Rigid Plastics and Polypropylene Lead the Way: Non-bottle rigid plastics, including containers, packaging trays, and automotive parts, are a significant source of recycled plastics. Advancements in sorting technologies and recycling processes are allowing for the recovery and reprocessing of non-bottle rigid plastics.

Polypropylene (PP) is the fastest-growing polymer type in the post-consumer recycled plastics market due to its versatile applications and increased consumer demand for sustainable products. Advancements in recycling technologies are making recycled PP more viable for various sectors, including packaging, automotive, and consumer goods.

Mechanical Processing Dominates: Mechanical recycling offers advantages in plastic recycling, including energy efficiency and lower environmental impact. This approach minimizes energy consumption and preserves polymer properties, making it suitable for various applications and promoting resource conservation and sustainable waste management practices.

Building & Construction Adoption on the Rise: The utilization of recycled plastics in building and construction is increasing due to the sector's emphasis on sustainability, resource efficiency, and waste reduction. Recycled plastics find applications in products such as insulation, roofing materials, and structural components, aligning with sustainable building practices and addressing environmental concerns.

Europe Takes the Lead: Europe is a major player in the post-consumer recycled plastics market. The region's robust regulatory framework, environmental consciousness, and circular economy initiatives have accelerated the adoption of recycled plastics across various industries, including packaging, automotive, and electronics.

The Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by environmental concerns, stricter regulations, and a growing emphasis on sustainability.

Premium Insights

Increased Awareness Toward Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Automotive and China to be Major Stakeholders in 2022

Bottles to be Largest Segment by Volume During Forecast Period

Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet) to Surpass Other Segments by Volume During Forecast Period

Mechanical Segment to Lead Market by Volume in 2028

Packaging Segment to Register Highest Growth by Volume During Forecast Period

UK to be Fastest-Growing Market by Volume During Forecast Period







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Government Regulations

Awareness Programs for Sustainable Waste Management

Growing Urban Population

Consumer Preference for Sustainable Products

Restraints

Non-Compliance with Plastic Waste Management in Residential Sector

Absence of Framework for Plastic Waste Collection and Segregation

Lack of Adequate Recycling Facilities

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Plastic Waste Management from Emerging Economies

Increased R&D Investments in Plastic Recycling Technologies

Rise in Public-Private Partnerships for Plastic Waste Management

Challenges

High Cost of Recycling

Challenges Associated with Supply Chain Management







Competitive Portfolio:

Avangard Innovative

B&B Plastics, Inc.

B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc.

Biffa plc

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Custom Polymers, Inc.

Dalmia Polypro Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Ds Smith plc

Envision Plastics Industries LLC

Fresh Pak Corporation

Jayplas

Kw Plastics

Lucro Plastecycle Private Limited

Mba Polymers Inc.

Merlin Plastics

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Plastrec

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Republic Services, Inc.

Revital Polymers, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc.

Suez Sa

Van Werven Recycling Bv

Veolia Environnement Sa

Waste Connections, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 315 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $62.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $92.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dbzal7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment