Security Supply Chain ISO 28000 Audit Program 2023: Guidelines for Auditors on Information Security Controls

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Supply Chain ISO 28000 Audit Program 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Supply Chain is more complex. Many companies rely heavily on just-in-time delivery, have an aging infrastructure and there is an increase in natural and human-made threats. Supply Chain Security is a very important item to C-Level management, especially when viewed in relation to Business Continuity Management, Risk Management, and Security Management.
Recent major cyberattacks have focused executives' attention on asset security and compliance as more business is conducted on the Internet. In addition, failing to meet compliance mandates exposes enterprises to damaged reputations and fines. The supply chain security audit program is a great first step that can highlight areas where security can be improved. The audit program identifies those areas and generates management-level graphics which meet the ISO management reporting objective.
The Security Supply Chain ISO 28000 Audit Program includes 25 full security management job descriptions which define specific roles and responsibilities and 28 electronic forms. The Security Supply Chain Audit Program is easy to use and automatically generates graphics that can be used in management and compliance review presentations.
ISO 28000:2007 is necessary for support of an organization implementing and managing a Supply Chain Security Management System (SCSMS)
ISO 28000 - Supply Chain Security - With companies that have a high reliance on just-in-time delivery, aging infrastructure and increased natural and human-made threats. As a result, Supply Chain Security has become a very important item for them, especially when viewed in relation with Business Continuity Management, Risk Management and Security Management.
Key Report Coverage:
Security Risk Assessment
- Risk Assessment
Supply Chain Security Management Objectives
- Internal Security Organization
Implementation and Operation of Supply Chain Security
- Organizational Supply Chain Management Objectives
- Responsibility for Supply Chain
- Information Classification System
Human Resource Management Objectives
- Security prior to employment
- Security during employment
- Security at termination
Physical and Environmental Supply Chain Security Management Objectives
- Secure areas
- Enterprise equipment
- Remote Devices
Communication and Operations Management Objectives
- Procedures and Responsibilities
- Third Party Service Delivery
- System Planning Activities
- Malicious and Mobile Code
- Backup Procedures
- Computer Networks
- Information Media
- Exchange of Information
- Interfaces (Blockchain)
Information Access Control Management Objectives
- Access to Information
- User Access Rights
- Access Practices
- Access to Network Services
- Access to Operation Systems
- Access to Applications
- Mobile and Remote Users
System Development and Maintenance Objectives
- Information System Application Security
- Applications Processing Information
- Cryptographic Controls
- System files
- Development and Support Processes
Information Security Incident Management Objectives
- Security Events and Weaknesses
- Managing Security Incidents and Improvement
Disaster Recovery Plan and Business Continuity Objectives
- DRP/BCP
Compliance Management Objectives
- Mandated Security Requirements
- Security Compliance Reviews
- Information System Audits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3e4bw0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment