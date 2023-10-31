Security Supply Chain ISO 28000 Audit Program 2023: Guidelines for Auditors on Information Security Controls

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Supply Chain ISO 28000 Audit Program 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Supply Chain is more complex. Many companies rely heavily on just-in-time delivery, have an aging infrastructure and there is an increase in natural and human-made threats. Supply Chain Security is a very important item to C-Level management, especially when viewed in relation to Business Continuity Management, Risk Management, and Security Management.



Recent major cyberattacks have focused executives' attention on asset security and compliance as more business is conducted on the Internet. In addition, failing to meet compliance mandates exposes enterprises to damaged reputations and fines. The supply chain security audit program is a great first step that can highlight areas where security can be improved. The audit program identifies those areas and generates management-level graphics which meet the ISO management reporting objective.

The Security Supply Chain ISO 28000 Audit Program includes 25 full security management job descriptions which define specific roles and responsibilities and 28 electronic forms. The Security Supply Chain Audit Program is easy to use and automatically generates graphics that can be used in management and compliance review presentations.

ISO 28000:2007 is necessary for support of an organization implementing and managing a Supply Chain Security Management System (SCSMS)

ISO 28000 - Supply Chain Security - With companies that have a high reliance on just-in-time delivery, aging infrastructure and increased natural and human-made threats. As a result, Supply Chain Security has become a very important item for them, especially when viewed in relation with Business Continuity Management, Risk Management and Security Management.

Key Report Coverage:

Security Risk Assessment

Risk Assessment

Supply Chain Security Management Objectives

Internal Security Organization

Implementation and Operation of Supply Chain Security

Organizational Supply Chain Management Objectives

Responsibility for Supply Chain

Information Classification System

Human Resource Management Objectives

Security prior to employment

Security during employment

Security at termination

Physical and Environmental Supply Chain Security Management Objectives

Secure areas

Enterprise equipment

Remote Devices

Communication and Operations Management Objectives

Procedures and Responsibilities

Third Party Service Delivery

System Planning Activities

Malicious and Mobile Code

Backup Procedures

Computer Networks

Information Media

Exchange of Information

Interfaces (Blockchain)

Information Access Control Management Objectives

Access to Information

User Access Rights

Access Practices

Access to Network Services

Access to Operation Systems

Access to Applications

Mobile and Remote Users

System Development and Maintenance Objectives

Information System Application Security

Applications Processing Information

Cryptographic Controls

System files

Development and Support Processes

Information Security Incident Management Objectives

Security Events and Weaknesses

Managing Security Incidents and Improvement

Disaster Recovery Plan and Business Continuity Objectives

DRP/BCP

Compliance Management Objectives

Mandated Security Requirements

Security Compliance Reviews

Information System Audits

