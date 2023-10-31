Primacorp Ventures Inc. Donates $50,000 to Revitalize Important Refugee and Immigration Conference

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primacorp Ventures Inc. has donated $50,000 to New Canadians Centre Peterborough, Ontario, as part of its support services to refugees and immigrants. This fund has been used to organize the Resettlement Assistance Program (RAP) Conference in Peterborough, Ontario, on October 16 – 18, in collaboration with Refugee, Immigration and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Primacorp Ventures has greatly supported refugees and immigrants through its various scholarship programs with CDI College and other colleges.

The conference aims to enhance collaboration and support for refugees throughout their resettlement journey, uniting key stakeholders from the refugee resettlement agencies, government, the public, and the private sectors. This year’s edition had the theme Strong into the Future and attracted more than 150 participants across different levels of government, the public, and the private sectors.

Representing Primacorp Ventures at the conference, Najib Raie, Vice President of Business and Strategy, emphasized the pivotal role of public and private partnerships and cross-sector collaboration to achieve a more profound impact within the resettlement assistance program.

One highlight of the conference was the announcement of the Primacorp Foundation and its goal to invest in projects and the refugee settlement sector with initial funding of $250,000.

"Primacorp Ventures’ support allowed us to bring our teams together in person for the first time in years for practical information sharing and relationship building, which we know will have a direct benefit for our clients receiving service," said Andy Cragg, Executive Director of New Canadians Center Peterborough in the event’s inaugural address.

Among others, former Member of Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, was invited to the conference as a guest speaker. In her address, she underlined the critical role women, children, and families play in making immigration, the route to citizenship, and the entire resettlement process more successful.

The conference facilitated numerous side meetings between Primacorp Ventures and the executive directors and senior officials of non-profit organizations and the federal government agency. These discussions primarily focused on building partnerships and identifying common areas for collaboration in the future. The productive dialogues established a robust foundation for potential collaborative initiatives to enhance refugee resettlement programs.

The donation to the New Canadians Centre Peterborough to organize the Resettlement Assistance Program Conference in Peterborough highlights the company’s continuous dedication to fostering collaboration and driving positive outcomes in refugee resettlement. Primacorp Ventures also donated $30,000 to the Calgary Catholic Immigration Society (CCIS) to organize the Resettlement Assistance Program Conference in Calgary in December 2022.

Primacorp Ventures Inc. is dedicated to supporting the community through consistent philanthropy efforts. With its four post-secondary colleges, Visual College of Art and Design, CDI College, Vancouver Career College, and Reeves College, Primacorp Ventures is Canada’s largest independent provider of private post-secondary education. Together with its business divisions in real estate and healthcare, Primacorp Ventures focuses on changing lives through education, service, and care.

To find out more about the New Canadians Centre Peterborough and the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and support their cause, you can visit their website.

Attachment