Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Revenue to Cross USD 62.8 billion by 2032, Garnering a 4.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global metalized flexible packaging market was estimated to have acquired US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 and by 2032, the market is likely to gain US$ 62.8 billion.



Metalized flexible packaging is not limited to a single industry. It finds applications in industries beyond food and beverages, such as electronics, chemicals, and industrial products. Research and development efforts are ongoing to create metalized flexible packaging materials that are even more sustainable, cost effective, and environmentally friendly.

The use of digital printing technology in the packaging industry is growing. Metalized flexible packaging materials can be digitally printed with high quality graphics and variable data, allowing for shorter print runs and more personalized packaging. Metalized packaging can incorporate anti counterfeiting features like holographic effects or unique security patterns, which can be essential for high value and pharmaceutical products.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The growth of e-commerce and direct to consumer sales is leading to increased demand for durable and attractive packaging that can withstand the rigors of shipping.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are also adopting metalized flexible packaging for products that require protection from light, oxygen, and moisture, which provides a niche but growing market segment.

Developing economies, with rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles, are creating new opportunities for the metalized flexible packaging market.

Lightweight packaging materials, such as metalized films, offer an advantage, as the emphasis on reducing packaging waste and transportation costs grows.

Market Trends for Metalized Flexible Packaging

The food and beverage industry is a significant consumer of metalized flexible packaging. The demand for packaged food and beverages continues to increase, as the global population grows, which drives the demand for innovative and functional packaging solutions.

Stand up pouches with metalized films are becoming increasingly popular for various products due to their convenience, shelf appeal, and enhanced barrier properties.

Ongoing advancements in metallizing and coating technologies are allowing manufacturers to develop metalized films that offer better barrier properties, improved printing capabilities, and cost efficiency.

Metalized flexible packaging offer excellent printing capabilities, making it an attractive option for branding and product differentiation.

Global Market for Metalized Flexible Packaging: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the metalized flexible packaging market in different regions.

Asia Pacific

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries in Asia Pacific are growing rapidly. Metalized flexible packaging is used in these industries to package a variety of products, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and cosmetics.

More businesses and consumers in Asia Pacific are becoming aware of the benefits of metalized flexible packaging, such as its superior barrier properties, extended shelf life, and lightweight design, which is driving demand for metalized flexible packaging in the region.

Europe

The e-commerce industry in Europe is growing rapidly, which is driving demand for metalized flexible packaging for packaging and shipping products. Governments in Europe are implementing regulations to promote the use of sustainable packaging solutions, which is supporting the growth of the metalized flexible packaging market in the region.

The demand for organic and natural food is increasing in Europe as consumers become more aware of the health and environmental benefits of these products. Metalized flexible packaging is a good choice for packaging organic and natural food as it preserves the freshness and quality of the product.

Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global Metalized Flexible Packaging market:

Few of the key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development Amcor In 2023, Amcor announced the launch of its new AmLite metalized BOPP film, which is designed to provide high barrier performance and a sustainable solution for a variety of packaging applications. Constania Flexibles In 2023, Constantia Flexibles announced the launch of its new EcoLam metalized flexible packaging family, which is designed to be recyclable and compostable. UFlex In 2023, UFlex announced the launch of its new FlexFresh metalized flexible packaging range, which is designed to keep food fresh for longer.

Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation

Material

Plastic Metallized PP Metallized PET Metallized PA Metallized PE Metallized PVC Other Plastics

Paper

Application

Packaging Bags & Pouches Sachets Wrapping Films Lidding Films

Decoration

Printing & Lamination

Labelling

Insulations



End Use

Packaging Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics & Personal Care Automotive Electricals & Electronics Others

Non-Packaging Consumer Commercials



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



