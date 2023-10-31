Global Hearable Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $51.5 Billion in 2030

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hearable Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hearable Devices estimated at US$21.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hearing Aids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$26.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Headphones segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR



The Hearable Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 10.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 213 Featured) -

Apple, Inc.

Bose Corporation

Bragi GmbH

Doppler Labs, Inc.

Edifier

Gn Store Nord A/S

Harman International Industries, Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co.. Kg

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Starkey Hearing Technologies, Inc.,

Valancell

Voxx International Corporation

Widex Holding A/S

William Demant Holdings A/S

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $21.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Hearable Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqujux

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment