Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions October 31, 2023, at 1.00 p.m.

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ilari Koskelo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 42056/7/12

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-10-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5868 Unit price: 0.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 5868 Volume weighted average price: 0.4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-10-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4132 Unit price: 0.405 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 4132 Volume weighted average price: 0.405 EUR

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

