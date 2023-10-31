Galera Announces Receipt of Type A Meeting Minutes and Strategic Update

FDA confirms need for new trial for avasopasem for severe oral mucositis (SOM)



GRECO-2 trial did not pass futility analysis; Company will discontinue both GRECO trials

Company reviewing potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that it has received official meeting minutes from the Type A meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) held September 28, 2023 in which the FDA reiterated the need for an additional Phase 3 trial of avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for radiotherapy-induced SOM. The Company also decided to halt the Phase 2b GRECO-2 trial of rucosopasem manganese (rucosopasem) in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) and the Phase 1/2 GRECO-1 trial of rucosopasem in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC), following a futility analysis of the GRECO-2 trial. The Company believes this decision will enable the Company to conserve cash while it continues to assess potential strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing shareholder value.

In the Type A Meeting minutes, the FDA reiterated that results from an additional Phase 3 trial will be required to support resubmission of the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for avasopasem in radiotherapy-induced SOM.

“We are disappointed that the FDA did not find the data from our Phase 2b GT-201 and Phase 3 ROMAN trials sufficient for the approval of the NDA for avasopasem,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., Galera’s President and CEO. “After discussing the data with the FDA, it is clear that their position is another Phase 3 trial is required.”

To optimize the Company’s resources, it conducted a futility analysis of the GRECO-2 trial to assess the likelihood of a successful outcome. The analysis indicated that the trial was unlikely to succeed as designed. GRECO-2 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial evaluating rucosopasem or placebo in combination with SBRT in patients with LAPC. Overall survival is the trial’s primary endpoint. The trial was designed to enroll 220 patients with final analysis at 120 events (deaths). The trial has enrolled 177 patients to date, and the futility analysis was conducted based on 35 deaths with a data cutoff of October 9, 2023.

Dr. Sorensen continued, “In light of our current resources and the results of the futility analysis, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue both GRECO trials. We will analyze the data collected to date to determine next steps for the asset, and we thank the patients and providers who participated in both trials.”

The Company has engaged Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. to assist in reviewing strategic alternatives for the Company and its portfolio of dismutase mimetics with the goal of maximizing value for its shareholders. Such alternatives may include a merger, sale, divestiture of assets, licensing, or other strategic transaction. If the Company is unable to undertake any strategic alternative, it may be required to cease operations altogether.

Galera estimates that its balance of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2023 was $28.4 million. This figure is preliminary and is subject to completion of the Company’s financial closing procedures. The Company plans to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 on November 14, 2023.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s selective dismutase mimetic product candidate avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) is being developed for radiation-induced toxicities. The FDA has granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem for the reduction of severe oral mucositis induced by radiotherapy. The Company’s second product candidate, rucosopasem manganese (rucosopasem), is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Rucosopasem was granted orphan drug designation and orphan medicinal product designation by the FDA and EMA, respectively, for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

