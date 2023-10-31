LGI Homes Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Full Year 2023 Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net Income of $67.0 million, or $2.85 Basic EPS and $2.84 Diluted EPS

Net Income Before Income Taxes of $89.4 million

Home Sales Revenues of $617.5 million

Home Closings of 1,751

Average Sales Price per Home Closed of $352,678

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues of 25.7%

Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues of 27.2%

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Highlights

Net Income of $147.1 million, or $6.24 Basic EPS and $6.21 Diluted EPS

Net Income Before Income Taxes of $193.2 million

Home Sales Revenues of $1.8 billion

Home Closings of 4,971

Average Sales Price per Home Closed of $352,075

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues of 22.8%

Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues of 24.5%

Active Selling Communities at September 30, 2023 of 106

Net Orders of 5,646

Ending Backlog at September 30, 2023 of 1,377 homes valued at $509.9 million

Total Owned and Controlled Lots at September 30, 2023 of 72,109



*Non-GAAP

Please see “ Non-GAAP Measures ” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total liquidity of $243.2 million at September 30, 2023, including cash and cash equivalents of $47.0 million and $196.2 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility

Net debt to capitalization of 38.8% at September 30, 2023

Management Comments

“Our outstanding results in the third quarter, including the significant progress we made on increasing our profitability metrics, demonstrate the success of our operational initiatives and the resilience of our business model in the face of challenging market conditions,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.

“Along with double-digit, year-over-year growth in closings, revenue and community count, we made significant progress on our profitability objectives. I am pleased to report that our gross margins are back in-line with their pre-pandemic, historical levels. In the third quarter, we delivered gross margins of 25.7% and adjusted gross margins of 27.2%. The 340 basis point sequential improvement in our adjusted gross margins outperformed the 150 basis point guidance we provided last quarter. Additionally, we delivered a pre-tax profit margin of 14.5%, also representing a 340 basis point sequential improvement and higher than any other third quarter result delivered prior to the pandemic. These outstanding results are a testament to the focused execution of our teams around the country. Undeterred by volatile rate movements and market uncertainty, our dedicated employees continue to construct, sell and close homes while delivering the best service in the industry.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “Despite the current headwinds, the fundamentals underlying the housing market remain strong and our long-term outlook for the industry is positive. Based on our performance year to date and a strong start to the fourth quarter, we are well-positioned to achieve all of our goals and objectives for 2023 and beyond.”

Full Year 2023 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release, the Company is providing the following updates to its guidance for the full year 2023. The Company now expects:

Home closings between 6,700 and 7,000

Active selling communities at the end of 2023 between 115 and 125

Average sales price per home closed between $350,000 and $355,000

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 23.0% and 23.5%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 24.5% and 25.0% with capitalized interest accounting for the majority of the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues of approximately 13.0%

Effective tax rate of approximately 24.0%



This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2023 are similar to those experienced so far in the fourth quarter of 2023 and that construction costs, availability of land and land development costs in the remainder of 2023 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development and home construction are similar to those currently in place.

LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,981 $ 31,998 Accounts receivable 35,651 25,143 Real estate inventory 3,056,966 2,898,296 Pre-acquisition costs and deposits 34,661 25,031 Property and equipment, net 41,872 32,997 Other assets 97,238 93,159 Deferred tax assets, net 9,624 6,186 Goodwill 12,018 12,018 Total assets $ 3,335,011 $ 3,124,828 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 67,289 $ 25,287 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 274,681 340,128 Notes payable 1,190,366 1,117,001 Total liabilities 1,532,336 1,482,416 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,503,340 shares issued and 23,563,868 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 27,245,278 shares issued and 23,305,806 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 275 272 Additional paid-in capital 319,795 306,673 Retained earnings 1,837,627 1,690,489 Treasury stock, at cost, 3,939,472 shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (355,022 ) (355,022 ) Total equity 1,802,675 1,642,412 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,335,011 $ 3,124,828





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Home sales revenues $ 617,539 $ 547,074 $ 1,750,166 $ 1,816,193 Cost of sales 458,734 391,275 1,350,608 1,270,628 Selling expenses 49,781 33,938 141,811 111,605 General and administrative 26,748 27,284 84,334 84,657 Operating income 82,276 94,577 173,413 349,303 Other income, net (7,173 ) (14,124 ) (19,793 ) (21,960 ) Net income before income taxes 89,449 108,701 193,206 371,263 Income tax provision 22,407 18,311 46,068 78,811 Net income $ 67,042 $ 90,390 $ 147,138 $ 292,452 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.85 $ 3.88 $ 6.24 $ 12.42 Diluted $ 2.84 $ 3.85 $ 6.21 $ 12.29 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,546,061 23,272,811 23,562,374 23,552,211 Diluted 23,640,686 23,488,325 23,696,095 23,805,086

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Home sales revenues $ 617,539 $ 547,074 $ 1,750,166 $ 1,816,193 Cost of sales 458,734 391,275 1,350,608 1,270,628 Gross margin 158,805 155,799 399,558 545,565 Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 8,580 4,617 24,475 14,865 Purchase accounting adjustments (1) 767 1,162 5,511 5,470 Adjusted gross margin $ 168,152 $ 161,578 $ 429,544 $ 565,900 Gross margin % (2) 25.7 % 28.5 % 22.8 % 30.0 % Adjusted gross margin % (2) 27.2 % 29.5 % 24.5 % 31.2 %





(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates. (2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.

Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rates and Closing Community Count by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 As of September 30, 2023 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Community

Count at End of

Period Central $ 183,615 561 $ 327,299 34.7 5.4 34 Southeast 149,593 452 330,958 23.7 6.4 24 Northwest 67,666 131 516,534 11.0 4.0 11 West 94,950 249 381,325 14.3 5.8 15 Florida 121,715 358 339,986 20.0 6.0 22 Total $ 617,539 1,751 $ 352,678 103.7 5.6 106





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 As of September 30, 2022 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Community

Count at End of

Period Central $ 228,448 681 $ 335,460 33.0 6.9 34 Southeast 138,478 419 330,496 23.3 6.0 24 Northwest 46,774 95 492,358 7.0 4.5 7 West 65,064 155 419,768 11.0 4.7 11 Florida 68,310 197 346,751 18.7 3.5 17 Total $ 547,074 1,547 $ 353,635 93.0 5.5 93





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 564,580 1,724 $ 327,483 35.3 5.4 Southeast 397,618 1,216 326,988 24.1 5.6 Northwest 212,885 433 491,651 10.1 4.8 West 256,575 672 381,808 13.3 5.6 Florida 318,508 926 343,961 18.3 5.6 Total $ 1,750,166 4,971 $ 352,075 101.1 5.5





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 807,400 2,460 $ 328,211 31.3 8.7 Southeast 328,510 1,018 322,701 21.0 5.4 Northwest 220,440 429 513,846 8.6 5.5 West 244,603 598 409,035 11.2 5.9 Florida 215,240 668 322,216 19.0 3.9 Total $ 1,816,193 5,173 $ 351,091 91.1 6.3

Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and (ii) owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of September 30, 2023.

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 As of September 30, 2023 Reportable Segment Home Closings Owned (1) Controlled Total Central 1,724 21,048 3,624 24,672 Southeast 1,216 14,756 4,907 19,663 Northwest 433 5,981 2,138 8,119 West 672 9,176 2,195 11,371 Florida 926 5,340 2,944 8,284 Total 4,971 56,301 15,808 72,109





(1) Of the 56,301 owned lots as of September 30, 2023, 42,618 were raw/under development lots and 13,683 were finished lots. Finished lots included 1,471 completed homes, including information centers, and 3,009 homes in progress.

Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Backlog Data



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (4) 2022 (5) Net orders (1) 5,646 4,373 Cancellation rate (2) 22.8 % 21.0 % Ending backlog – homes (3) 1,377 1,255 Ending backlog – value (3) $ 509,932 $ 428,293





(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period. (2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period. (3) Ending backlog consists of homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts with varying terms. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount. (4) As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 273 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business. (5) As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 591 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.



