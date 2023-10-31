Antibiotic Resistance Market to hit USD 13.6 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Antibiotic Resistance Market size could reach USD 13.6 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc. As per the report, the high prevalence rate of healthcare-associated infections will favor market dynamics over 2023-2032.

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) often involve antibiotic-resistant bacteria, leading to longer hospital stays, increased healthcare costs, and higher mortality rates. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data suggests that on any given occasion, approximately 1 in 31 hospitalized patients experience infections associated with their hospital care. These infections result in tens of thousands of fatalities and impose billions of dollars in expenses on the healthcare system in the United States annually. Alarming statistics associated with HAIs have prompted healthcare institutions to seek advanced solutions for infection control and prevention, including new antibiotics and alternative treatment approaches.

Antibiotic resistance to bloodstream infections will stimulate industry expansion

The antibiotic resistance market from bloodstream infection segment could garner significant gains between 2023 and 2032. The escalating incidence of bloodstream infections significantly contributes to the progression of the industry. Bloodstream infections often necessitate the use of antibiotics, and the increasing prevalence of drug-resistant pathogens complicates treatment. For instance, the rise of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bloodstream infections underscores the urgency for novel antibiotics. This heightened demand for effective therapies to combat bloodstream infections propels research and investment in antibiotic development.

Prevalence of S.aureus pathogen will bring about lucrative gains

The antibiotic resistance market from S. aureus segment size could exhibit a commendable CAGR over 2023-2032. The increasing resistance of Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) to antibiotics is a significant driver of the industry. S. aureus, including MRSA strains, causes severe and often drug-resistant infections. In a recent study published in September 2023 in the journal Zoonoses, scientists conducted an assessment of the occurrence, virulence, antibiotic resistance, and genetic characteristics of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) present in ready-to-eat (RTE) food items. Surging incidences of MRSA infections in healthcare settings, communities, and livestock have highlighted the urgency for novel antibiotics. This growing challenge in treating S. aureus infections fuels research and development efforts.

Resistance to oxazolidinones to boost industry revenue streams

The oxazolidinones antibiotic resistance market is primarily driven by the emergence of resistant bacterial strains, notably methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE). These pathogens, traditionally susceptible to Oxazolidinones, have developed resistance, necessitating the development of new drugs. Instances of Oxazolidinone resistance have been reported worldwide, emphasizing the need for innovative antibiotics. This resistance challenge propels research and investment in Oxazolidinone antibiotics.

Europe to dominate the regional outlook

Europe antibiotic resistance market is experiencing substantial gains due to several factors. Europe faces rising rates of antibiotic-resistant infections, with notable instances of extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB) and multidrug-resistant bacteria. Additionally, stringent regulations and government initiatives in the region have spurred research and development in the field. The urgent need for effective antibiotics to combat these resistant strains is driving investment and innovation.

Antibiotic resistance market leaders

Major companies in the industry are WOCKHARDT, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, AbbVie, Inc., Theravance Biopharma, ACHAOGEN, INC., Seres Therapeutics, Entasis therapeutics, Pfizer, Inc.

