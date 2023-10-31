EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Event on November 9, 2023

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with retinal diseases, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 8:00 to 9:00 am ET.

This event will focus on the potential of EYP-1901 in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), including KOL perspectives on the current wet AMD treatment landscape, vorolanib’s unique mechanism of action and outcome considerations for the upcoming topline data read-out for the DAVIO 2 trial in December. The event will be moderated by EyePoint’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jay S. Duker, M.D., and will feature presentations from the following retinal experts:

David S. Boyer, M.D. , Senior Partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group, Adjunct Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine

, Senior Partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group, Adjunct Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine David R. Lally, M.D., Retinal Surgeon at Baystate Medical Center, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Massachusetts Medical School-Baystate, Director of Retina Research Institute at New England Retinal Consultants

To access the live conference call, please register using the audio conference link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7011e8a8a96a408b91e23c1c3f598ede. A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.

About EYP-1901

EYP-1901 is being developed as an investigational sustained delivery treatment for retinal disease combining a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert® delivery technology (Durasert E™) with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Results from the Phase 1 DAVIO clinical trial of EYP-1901 in wet AMD showed a positive safety profile with stable visual acuity and OCT. Further, the data demonstrated an impressive treatment burden reduction of 75% at six months and 73% at the 12-month visit following a single dose of EYP-1901. Phase 2 trials are fully enrolled in wet AMD and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and a diabetic macular edema trial is planned for initiation in Q1 2024. Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E™ technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert® drug delivery platform has been safely administered to over 80,000 patient eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information visit www.eyepointpharma.com.

