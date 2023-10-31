Flash News: OKX to List Celestia's TIA Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 31, 2023.

OKX to List Celestia's TIA Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will soon list Celestia's TIA token on its spot market. With this addition, users will be able to trade TIA against USDT on OKX. Deposits for TIA will be enabled today at approximately 14:00 (UTC), while the TIA/USDT spot pair will be listed once the TIA token deposit meets OKX's requirements.

Celestia presents a groundbreaking approach to blockchain technology, offering a minimal blockchain that only orders and publishes transactions without executing them. This decoupling of consensus and application execution layers allows for a modularized blockchain technology stack, opening up new possibilities for decentralized application builders.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.