Chronic Disease Management Market to Expand at a CAGR of 12.3%, Driven by Use of Digital Health Technologies, Marketresearch.biz

New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the global chronic disease management market reached USD 6.1 billion, poised for substantial growth and projected to hit USD 18.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%. Chronic disease management represents a patient-centered approach to health care where ongoing care for acute medical conditions is prioritized. This holistic approach includes a variety of interventions, from personalized medication regimens to lifestyle changes, all aimed at relieving symptoms and preventing complications. Through effort, not only does it increase patient satisfaction, but it also helps to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and overall healthcare costs. Worldwide, the important role of chronic diseases is increasingly recognized.

With the growing prevalence of conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and hypertension, the chronic disease management market is poised to expand dramatically. The increasing incidence of these diseases among the elderly and lifestyle financial barriers that can prevent timely treatment growth, along with high levels of private investment, especially in urban areas, bolster the sector. As investment in healthcare continues to grow, demand for chronic disease management is expected to reflect this increase.

This dynamic sector is segmented based on type, disease category, deployment mode, and geographic region. Solutions and offerings take center stage, further categorized as on-premise or cloud-based. Services encompass education, implementation, and consulting offerings, addressing a diverse range of needs. Disease categories include heart disease, diabetes, cancer, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. End users are classified as vendors, payers, and other stakeholders. Geographically, the market encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA, and beyond.

In essence, chronic disease management embodies a comprehensive healthcare strategy, providing ongoing support from a holistic lifestyle-oriented perspective. Through collaborative efforts and effective leadership, personalized treatment plans are developed, enhancing patient well-being while reducing healthcare costs.

Key Takeaways

The solutions sector leads the chronic disease management market, fueled by increased adoption of cloud-based and on-premise solutions.

leads the chronic disease management market, fueled by increased adoption of cloud-based and on-premise solutions. Diabetes holds the largest market share due to lifestyle changes, poor dietary habits, sedentary behavior, and rising obesity rates.

holds the largest market share due to lifestyle changes, poor dietary habits, sedentary behavior, and rising obesity rates. On-premises deployment takes precedence, offering heightened security and control over patient data.

deployment takes precedence, offering heightened security and control over patient data. Healthcare providers dominate the market due to the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases.

dominate the market due to the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases. The North American market demonstrates robust revenue growth driven by a high prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions.

Driving Factors

The incidence of chronic diseases is increasing.

As our population ages and unhealthy lifestyle choices become more prevalent, the prevalence of chronic diseases is following suit. This rise in chronic diseases is driving the search for effective management strategies. Individuals now want active monitoring of their condition, access to personalized care plans, and educational resources. The growth of the chronic disease management market is driven by this demand, pushing innovative solutions to meet these pressing needs.

Technological Development's Impact

Technological advancements have profoundly impacted the healthcare industry, revolutionizing how we approach chronic disease management. Notably, these innovations have reshaped the landscape. Digital health technologies, including telemedicine, wearable devices, mobile applications, and electronic health records, play a pivotal role in enhancing patient engagement. They offer capabilities for remote monitoring and data analytics.

These advancements not only empower individuals to take a more active role in their care but also generate valuable insights directly from patients themselves. The integration of technology into chronic disease management has simultaneously elevated the quality of care. Moreover, it has fueled chronic disease management market expansion, providing a dual benefit that underscores its indispensability.

Restraining Factors

Concerns about Data Privacy and Security

The healthcare industry faces a significant challenge with its increasing reliance on digital health technologies, namely the escalating concerns regarding data privacy and security. These innovative solutions collect and store sensitive patient information encompassing personal health records, medical histories, and biometric data.

However, this advancement carries an inherent risk of potential data breaches leading to unauthorized access and potential misuse. This prospect understandably instills worry in patients, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies. The potential reluctance of individuals to share their personal health data may hinder the adoption of digital health solutions. This distrust emerges from genuine concerns about privacy, ultimately undermining trust in these technologies.

Growth Opportunities

Telemedicine and virtual care services

It offers a substantial opportunity for effectively managing chronic diseases. These services enable patients to consult healthcare providers remotely, reducing the need for in-person visits and enhancing convenience. This approach not only lowers healthcare costs but also improves access to quality care for individuals in remote areas, providing a triple benefit of significant importance. By eliminating geographical barriers, specialized treatments become accessible from the comfort of one's home, leading to improved patient satisfaction and enhancing healthcare efficiency while reducing costs.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

These technologies can analyze extensive patient data, identify patterns, and offer personalized treatment recommendations. The advantages of employing AI and ML in disease management are manifold, including heightened diagnostic accuracy and optimized treatment plans, ultimately leading to superior patient outcomes. This opportunity provides significant benefits for the chronic disease management market by enabling healthcare providers to make data-driven decisions, deliver personalized care, and enhance treatment outcomes.

The analysis of patient data, medical records, and even clinical guidelines by AI and ML algorithms generates insights that are invaluable for disease management. The result is more accurate diagnoses and tailored treatment plans, leading to improved therapies and heightened patient adherence, a crucial factor in successful health management.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 6.1 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 18.9 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 12.3% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share x.x% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

The North American market has witnessed remarkable revenue growth, surpassing other regions. This surge is attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. These health challenges have driven the demand for advanced chronic disease management solutions, leading to significant market expansion in North America. This regional trend highlights the global significance of chronic disease management, underlining the need for tailored approaches to address chronic conditions worldwide.

Segment Analysis

In the chronic disease management market, the solutions sector takes the lead due to the growing adoption of both cloud-based and on-premise solutions. This surge in adoption acts as a significant driver for market growth. The services segment is also rapidly expanding, driven by the global increase in diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disorders.

Diabetes commands a significant market share primarily due to lifestyle factors like unhealthy dietary habits and sedentary behavior leading to obesity. This establishes it as a dominant force in the market. The cardiovascular segment is projected to experience rapid growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of conditions like stroke, Aortic Aneurysm, and Arrhythmia.

The on-premises deployment type leads as the largest segment, attributed to its superior security and control advantages. Organizations often choose this option to maintain direct oversight and safeguard sensitive patient data. This approach ensures precise alignment with specific organizational needs and compliance requirements.

Among end users, healthcare providers dominate the market due to the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases. Conditions like cancer, cardiovascular ailments, heart disease, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drive the need for superior treatment modalities, significantly propelling the growth of the market specializing in managing these pervasive illnesses.

Segments Covered in this Report

By Type

Solutions

Services

By Disease Type

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Cancer

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders

Others

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud-based

Web-based

By End User Type

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The competitive scenario in the global chronic disease management market offers a comprehensive view of key players. This includes detailed company profiles, financial performance metrics, revenue generation, R&D investments, strategic collaborations, global reach, production capabilities, corporate strengths and weaknesses, product range, and market leadership across various applications. It's important to emphasize that the provided information is exclusively related to these companies' operations within the market sector.

Key market players

Cognizant

Vivify Health, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

ExlServings Holdings, Inc.

ZeOmega

Pegasystems Inc.

Infosys Limited

Cedar Gate Technologies

WellSky

MINES & Associates, Inc.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

IBM

cliexa, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

ScienceSoft USA Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC

Medecision

Health Catalyst

TCS Healthcare Technologies

Casenet, LLC

Altruista Health

Recent Developments

In October 2023 , the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) jointly unveiled an updated guideline for managing chronic coronary disease.

, the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) jointly unveiled an updated guideline for managing chronic coronary disease. In September 2023 , Best Buy Health extended its collaboration with Geisinger, a prominent healthcare system in Pennsylvania, in a bid to enhance chronic disease management within patients' homes. Geisinger's introduction of ConnectedCare365, a dedicated platform for chronic care management, and the successful enrollment of patients in remote monitoring programs mark a significant leap in leveraging technology to elevate healthcare services for individuals with chronic conditions.

, Best Buy Health extended its collaboration with Geisinger, a prominent healthcare system in Pennsylvania, in a bid to enhance chronic disease management within patients' homes. Geisinger's introduction of ConnectedCare365, a dedicated platform for chronic care management, and the successful enrollment of patients in remote monitoring programs mark a significant leap in leveraging technology to elevate healthcare services for individuals with chronic conditions. A recent NIH study conducted in May 2023 on chronic pain in U.S. adults provides valuable insights into the widespread and enduring impact of this condition nationwide. The research highlights a significant prevalence of new chronic pain cases, with an annual rate surpassing that of other prevalent chronic conditions like diabetes, depression, and hypertension. These findings underscore the substantial influence of chronic pain on public health.

